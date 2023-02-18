Meet the climate scientist helping guide Biden on spy agencies

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. intelligence community has grappled with global warming for years, but its climate work has expanded and taken on extra urgency as heat waves, drought and disasters exacerbate political tensions around the world. In 2021, spy agencies published their first National Intelligence Estimate focused on climate change — a declassified rundown of many of the issues they’re worried about.

That report was a window into how intelligence officials are thinking about climate change, warning among other things that competition over dwindling fresh water could lead to conflicts. Droughts and crop failures, they warned, could lead to large-scale migration and political pressure across borders, and the shift away from fossil fuels will destabilize petrostates.

Now President Biden has appointed Brown University’s Kim Cobb as the first-ever climate scientist on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, an independent body that helps his office evaluate the quality of the intelligence he receives. Cobb, an expert on climate extremes and coastal flooding, was a lead author on an exhaustive United Nations report released in 2022 that detailed the latest scientific understanding of the dire consequences of climate change.

She will join a 10-person independent board that gathers occasionally to review the work of U.S. spy agencies to make sure they are considering threats from all angles. The part-time board was started by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was inspired to seek counsel from experts across a wide range of fields after the successful multidisciplinary effort of the Manhattan Project that ushered in the nuclear age. Cobb will be there to make sure that the intelligence offered to the president is taking into account climate-related security issues.

The Washington Post spoke to Cobb about her appointment and how she melds policy and science. This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Washington Post: Why should a climate scientist be involved in thinking about U.S. intelligence and these kinds of issues?

Kim Cobb: So as a climate scientist, I’ve always appreciated that climate change represents a present and growing threat to the nation’s national security. This has always been obvious thinking about the impact of extreme events, about the coastal vulnerabilities of sea level rise and some of the international tensions that are very likely to arise with the very profound challenges that will accompany climate change in the future.

But one of the turning points in terms of how I understood this landscape happened when the Department of Defense released a fairly straightforward, straight-shooting report about the impacts of climate change, in particular on their military base infrastructure. Just reading through that and recognizing that groups of people, the Department of Defense, were dedicating significant amounts of time to understanding this space and thought it was necessary to publish a public-facing report articulating the threats and how they would be responding.

From a climate scientist perspective, I was fascinated, but also it is very apparent that we have a lot of work to do in understanding the full intersections between climate change, security and the intelligence community.

The Post: What are some of the issues that you find the most concerning in that intersection of climate change, climate science and intelligence?

Cobb: There’s a big role that is kind of obvious around military infrastructure and response and readiness. This is something that touches the military, as it touches all of our lives. When we think about power outages and flooding and wildfires, this is an issue that is probably the most obvious thing to be concerned about. There are geopolitical tensions over climate responses, and that is both with regard to emissions reductions, how are we coming together or not coming together at a planetary scale to minimize the harm from future emissions and of course, reduce emissions. So that’s pretty clearly on the table when you think about the geopolitical landscape for the 21st century.

And then there’s the second category of climate-exacerbated geopolitical flash points, which is really about climate-fueled natural disasters or critical tipping points, that whole nation-states may be facing in the coming decades. How might that play into our national security and to the broader landscape for international security as well? That is something that speaks to the fact that we still in some ways can’t predict how bad it could get in some regions.

The Post: What’s an example of the worst thing that could happen?

Cobb: What we saw in South Africa a couple of years ago, we started talking about zero day for water. And, you know, that sounds like something out of a science fiction movie. But that’s something that we already lived through. A whole nation came to the brink of not being able to have water coming out of a tap at a certain point. So that’s just an example from our lived experience about how precious water resources are and, in many cases, how stretched they already are today and going forward into climate change.

The Post: What’s the difference between doing science and advising on policy?

Cobb: I’ve long thought as a scientist that even as a lead author of the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change], it’s one thing to put out a report that is thousands of pages long. It’s quite another to make sure that where there are critical conversations going on that could improve outcomes on this warming planet, that those conversations have as direct access as possible at an appropriate level, to minimize losses and improve outcomes. So if this is part of that, I’m honored to be a part of it. It’s something that probably will only become more relevant.

The Post: How did you end up wanting to work in this direction of policy work and not just pure climate science?

Cobb: It’s a natural extension to think about how somebody who is really working towards solutions wants to put science to work in these ways, understanding the role and importance of working with stakeholders, including the federal government, but also communities and mayors and emergency planners. I have a history of working with those kinds of stakeholders and understanding what climate change means on the ground. So thinking about how to be a part of the federal machinery as it considers how to minimize the damages and fallout from climate change seems like a natural step to me.

