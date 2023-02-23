Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration nominated on Thursday Ajay Banga, a former Mastercard executive now serving as vice chairman at the private equity firm General Atlantic, to become the next president of the World Bank.

Banga is still subject to a months-long confirmation process before the bank's board reaches its final decision. Because the U.S. is the bank's largest shareholder, it has typically chosen its leader, although other countries could still put forward nominations of their own.

The announcement puts an end to intense speculation about who would take over the bank, which has tremendous sway over international development projects and policy worldwide. The bank’s current leader, David Malpass, has been under fire recently over his views on climate change. He announced his resignation last week.

In a statement, President Biden highlighted Banga’s experience forging partnerships to address financial inclusion and climate change.

“He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change,” Biden said. “He also has critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.”

Malpass, the bank’s current leader and the pick of former president Donald Trump, has drawn criticism for an alleged lack of focus on the bank’s climate mission.

In September, when asked at a New York Times event whether he accepted the idea that burning fossil fuels caused global temperatures to rise, he equivocated, saying, “I’m not a scientist.” He told The Washington Post he was “leaving on his own terms” despite the controversy. He plans to formally leave the position at the end of June.

Pointing to Banga’s upbringing in India and his work in the Global South, administration officials also emphasized his long experience mobilizing capital while ensuring that related projects do not boost emissions.

His career has spanned the highest reaches of global finance, with senior management roles in the U.S., Europe, India and elsewhere, according to a biography published by Mastercard.

He began his career at Nestlé's India operations and later helped launch Pepsico’s first fast-food franchises there. Later on, he oversaw Citibank’s brand marketing and microfinance divisions.

He ran Mastercard as chief executive for more than a decade before retiring early last year. He has been credited with helping transform the credit card company into a payment technologies company, adding new products through acquisitions and taking the firm into new markets. The company’s revenue more than tripled during his time as chief executive.

During his tenure, Mastercard took several steps to raise its profile in helping address climate change. In January 2020, the company announced the launch of the Priceless Planet Coalition, a group of ten major banks, retailers and transportation companies that pledged to plant 100 million trees over five years.

Later, in November 2021, Mastercard accelerated its plan to cut its net emissions to zero, changing its target date from 2050 to 2040. Under this new timeline, it seeks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions most closely under corporate control by 38 percent by 2025, and those emitted by other consumers by 20 percent, from a 2016 base year. Mastercard’s greenhouse gas emissions that year were substantially higher than in later years, making reductions easier to reach.

But the company is still trying to figure out how it could make its 2.9 billion cards from sustainable materials. In collaboration with the Swedish firm Doconomy, Mastercard has adopted the Carbon Calculator, a device that allows consumers to view the estimated carbon footprint of their purchases.

The decision to nominate Banga may disappoint some who had hoped the bank would have a female leader for the first time. Asked about the decision to appoint a man, an administration official declined to directly address the issue but said Banga has a clear record of bringing “gender equality and inclusion” to his work.

Jeff Stein contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

