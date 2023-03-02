EPA orders testing for highly toxic dioxin at Ohio derailment site

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After weeks of questions about contamination associated with a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday ordered rail company Norfolk Southern to test the area for dioxins, a dangerous and persistent class of pollutants created when plastic is burned. The train that crashed there Feb. 3 was carrying chemicals used to make plastics.

A chorus of academics, environmentalists and residents have been raising alarm about potential dioxin contamination because, days after the derailment, authorities seeking to avoid an explosion purposefully released and burned the chemical vinyl chloride, a key component of PVC plastic.

While EPA officials said monitoring for related chemicals around East Palestine suggests “low probability” of dioxin contamination, Administrator Michael Regan said the agency is directing the railroad to conduct testing for it based on concerns from the community.

EPA will oversee the testing and “direct the company to conduct immediate clean up if contaminants from the derailment are found at levels that jeopardize people’s health,” Regan said in a statement.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve sat with East Palestine residents and community leaders in their homes, businesses, churches, and schools. I’ve heard their fears and concerns directly, and I’ve pledged that these experiences would inform EPA’s ongoing response efforts,” the EPA administrator added.

Dioxins are produced when burning anything from wood and fossil fuels to municipal waste and cigarettes. Combustion releases chlorine stored in those substances, which reacts with other compounds to form dioxins. The pollutants are of particular concern when plastic is burned because chlorine is a key element of plastics, including PVC and vinyl chloride.

Dioxins are linked to cancer, reproductive and developmental problems and immune system damage. They are particularly troublesome toxins because they are slow to break down in the environment and also build up in the food chain. EPA said that most human exposure to dioxins in the United States is tied to releases that occurred decades ago.

“Very, very small concentrations can still be too much,” said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project.

EPA did not immediately respond to questions about why it is delegating dioxin testing to Norfolk Southern, as opposed to conducting the sampling itself. The agency said that under its Feb. 21 takeover of the cleanup in East Palestine, it would oversee “all potential cleanup efforts.”

Those cleanup efforts have included removal of more than 2 million gallons of contaminated water and 1,390 tons of contaminated soil, according to Norfolk Southern. Railroad officials could not be immediately reached for comment on EPA’s testing order.

In the weeks since the derailment and chemical release, EPA has played down the risks of dioxin pollution. An EPA spokesperson told The Washington Post as recently as Feb. 19 that any dioxins produced “would have been dispersed in the atmosphere.”

“EPA is working with our federal and state health partners to determine if additional sampling is needed and is prepared to assist,” agency officials said at that time, in an e-mailed statement.

But some experts have been stressing that dioxin testing is urgently needed, suggesting that dioxins could have attached themselves to particles of dust in the air and eventually settled to the ground. That could mean contamination spread well beyond the site of the derailment on the east side of East Palestine, said Stephen Lester, science director for the Center for Health, Environment & Justice.

Dioxins were among the pollutants that emanated from a dump site in the Love Canal community of Niagara Falls, N.Y., leading it in 1984 to be declared a Superfund site in need of long-term remediation. The community of Times Beach, Missouri, was eventually abandoned and declared a Superfund site after it sprayed its roads with dioxin-contaminated oil in an effort to control dust.

Residents have voiced fears that East Palestine will join those places as a toxic town. One woman said EPA’s order to test for dioxin offers an opportunity to ease those concerns — but added that she is doubtful the findings will be encouraging.

“I’m still scared to stay here for sure,” said Tamara Lynn Freeze, who lives with her husband a few hundred yards from the derailment site.

Lester, whose center was borne out of Love Canal, questioned why testing for dioxins hasn’t been a higher priority.

“It’s a Pandora’s box,” Lester said. “They’ll find it and then they’re going to have to address the risks.”

Erin Patrick O’Connor contributed to this article.

