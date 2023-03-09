Live updates Senators to grill Norfolk Southern CEO on Ohio train derailment

The chief executive officer of a railroad company that operated a train that derailed and caused a release of toxic chemicals in February will testify in Congress on Thursday, amid scrutiny over the railway’s history of opposing federal safety regulations and criticism that it has cut jobs related to maintenance and inspection.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to appear before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where senators will grill him on steps the railway is taking to protect public health and the environment in the wake of the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Over the weekend, a second Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, in the western part of the state, causing power outages and triggering a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Officials said that train was not carrying any hazardous materials.
Norfolk Southern announced this week that it would install 200 more hotbox detectors along its rail lines to fill gaps in a network of safety devices designed to catch overheating wheel bearings before they cause a derailment.
Cleanup efforts in East Palestine, Ohio, continue. The catastrophic Feb. 3 derailment prompted an evacuation order of area residents as officials conducted a controlled burn of the chemicals, including vinyl chloride, that the train was carrying. Many residents have said they feel they have no option but to stay in their homes, even though they fear the long-term effects of being exposed to such chemicals.
1/3
Live contributors 4End of carousel
Just now
Just now
11 min ago
11 min ago
25 min ago
25 min ago
38 min ago
38 min ago