Live updates Senators to grill Norfolk Southern CEO on Ohio train derailment

The chief executive officer of a railroad company that operated a train that derailed and caused a release of toxic chemicals in February will testify in Congress on Thursday, amid scrutiny over the railway’s history of opposing federal safety regulations and criticism that it has cut jobs related to maintenance and inspection.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to appear before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where senators will grill him on steps the railway is taking to protect public health and the environment in the wake of the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.