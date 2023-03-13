Biden okays major Arctic oil drilling project, angering environmentalists

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The decision shrinks the project from the five pads that ConocoPhillips originally proposed, but allows what company officials have described as a site large enough for them to move forward and start construction within days.

The high-stakes project has been challenging for White House officials, prompting weeks of agonizing meetings with advocates on both sides of the issue. Willow marks the culmination of years of debate over the future of drilling in the Arctic. Environmentalists have made fighting it a top priority, and in recent weeks, young activists have launched a #Stop Willow TikToc campaign to apply further pressure.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden had pledged to ban “new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters,” and environmental activists argued that the project would undercut his lofty climate pledges.

“It’s a place that is critically important for the wildlife,” John D. Podesta, a top White House climate adviser, said to reporters last week at the annual Houston energy conference CERAWeek. “From the president’s perspective, conserving the natural resources, particularly in the special areas for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, are top-of-mind issues.”

On Sunday, the administration announced other new conservation measures in Alaska, including barring oil and gas leasing in part of the Beaufort Sea. As part of that announcement, the Interior Department said it will write new regulations protecting nearly 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, the nation’s largest piece of public land, including ecologically sensitive areas that provide habitat for thousands of caribou and shorebirds.

The decision to allow three pads will also allow the construction of hundreds of miles of roads and pipelines, airstrips, a gravel mine and a large new processing facility on near-pristine tundra and wetlands in the reserve. While originally set aside for oil production 100 years ago, only two sites produce oil there now — both run by ConocoPhillips — and the expanse provides important habitat for migrating caribou, waterfowl and other wildlife.

Few drilling projects rival Willow in size, according to the energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, which ConocoPhillips estimates will operate for the next 30 years. The firm’s other two projects now producing oil on the reserve, Alpine West and Greater Mooses Tooth, both have smaller reserves. The last time the federal government approved such a large operation was nearly eight years ago, when it signed off on BP’s Mad Dog Phase 2 in the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which includes hundreds of top climate and energy experts, has said that the world must zero out greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the century to have a hope of meeting its climate goals.

While some in the administration wanted to block the development, ConocoPhillips’s control of federal leases on the NPR-A since 1999 gives it a strong position to challenge any federal decision that impedes its ability to develop, legal experts said. Allowing three pads protects the administration from a costly legal battle. It also relieves the administration of political fallout from allies in Alaska — including U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Democrat elected to the House from Alaska since 1972 — who say the project will boost the state’s faltering economy.

But environmentalists have said the proposed conservation measures would not offset the damage Willow may cause the planet. They had pushed the White House to block the project despite the cost, saying anything less would betray Biden’s promise to cut national emissions at least in half by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

After years of planning and bureaucratic wrangling over the Arctic reserve, ConocoPhillips initially received permits for Willow during the final year of the Trump administration. The company’s plan includes drilling on top of permafrost and constructing a network of chilling tubes to keep it frozen even as the region warms.

Environmentalists sued, and a federal judge blocked construction permits in 2021 because the government failed to assess how burning the oil pulled from the ground there would warm the planet. The administration did a new environmental review, which it released last month.

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management estimated in that review that Willow would generate roughly 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, which is equal to driving nearly 2 million gas-powered cars or burning nearly 51,000 rail cars’ worth of coal. And it said ConocoPhillips would need to shrink the footprint of its development by about 12 percent to protect a yellow-billed loon nesting site and caribou migration paths.

Interior said last month in a statement that it had “substantial concerns” about the environmental impacts even from that smaller development. And its leaders had been researching alternatives that the White House, in conjunction with the agency, debated internally in the lead-up to the final decision.

Even as Biden’s political base pressed him to reject the project, members of the Alaska congressional delegation waged an equally intense lobbying campaign in favor of it. White House officials have spent significant time working with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who has made Willow a top priority and has occasionally backed the administration in the closely divided Senate.

Dino Grandoni and Sarah Kaplan contributed to this report.

