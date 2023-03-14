Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern after one of the railroad’s trains that was carrying toxic chemicals derailed last month, leading to an environmental disaster.
“Ohio shouldn’t have to bear the tremendous financial burden of Norfolk Southern’s glaring negligence,” Yost said. “The fallout from this highly preventable incident may continue for years to come, and there’s still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects on our air, water and soil.”
Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s message seeking comment.
Local and state authorities are still tallying up how much money Ohio has spent following the derailment, making it too soon to put a number to the lawsuit, Yost said during Tuesday’s news conference.
“We are tracking those funds at the state and local level,” Yost said. “That meter is running.”
A Norfolk Southern train was carrying hazardous chemicals such as vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate when it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. The cars caught fire and surrounding residents were forced to evacuate. Authorities released a toxic plume of chemicals three days later to avoid a potential explosion.
The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing Norfolk Southern’s cleanup and is monitoring the effects of the derailment and chemical release.
This is a developing story that will be updated. Justine McDaniel contributed to this report.
