Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

The Ohio train derailment and chemical spill

How did the derailment happen? The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The EPA is handling the disaster response, but questions remain about rail safety.

What are the health risks of the chemical spill? One toxic gas, vinyl chloride, was burned after the derailment, sending various toxins and chemicals into the air. A study also found nine air pollutants at levels that could raise long-term health concerns.

The politics: Amid a partisan divide over the disaster response, former president Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the derailment site.

Who is impacted? The Biden administration is taking heat for not doing enough to help, while Ohio residents are angry after Norfolk Southern backed out of a town hall addressing the response. The derailment also killed more than 43,000 aquatic animals in the area. Here’s what to know about the derailment’s toxic plume.