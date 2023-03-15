A key starfish is now under threat of extinction, the government says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Growing a yard across and bearing two dozen limbs, the sunflower sea star prowls the deep, eating snails, abalones and urchins. Along the Pacific Coast, this multicolored monster is a top predator. Or at least it was. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The National Marine Fisheries Service, the federal agency tasked with protecting marine life, announced Wednesday that it is proposing to list the sunflower sea star as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, a status that suggests this crucial ocean species is only steps away from extinction.

Over the past decade, a mysterious disease has devastated the starfish’s population. The decline is not only a disaster for the sea stars. Their disappearance also threatens to worsen the effects of climate change by degrading underwater kelp forests that suck up carbon dioxide.

The illness, called sea star wasting syndrome, killed more than 90 percent of sunflower sea stars between 2013 to 2017, in what the National Marine Fisheries Service called the “largest marine wildlife disease outbreak on record.”

The disease also has decimated more than a dozen other starfish species along the U.S. Pacific Coast. It is a gruesome way to go. A sick sea star festers with white, oozing lesions until its organs spill out of its body and its arms detach, sometimes walking away on their own.

After years of study, scientists still cannot agree on why so many starfish have succumbed to the wasting syndrome — whether the disease is caused by a pathogen, a change in the environment or a combination of the two. This month, the Oregon Coast Aquarium announced that it had developed a treatment for the disease.

But what is clear is that the sunflower sea star’s big, puffy body is particularly vulnerable to the syndrome. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which tracks imperiled plants and animals across the globe, has listed the sunflower sea star as critically endangered.

The loss of so many of the many-limbed predators has allowed sea urchins to devour kelp forests that shelter other marine species and sequester carbon out of the atmosphere. Off the coast of Northern California, kelp cover has declined by more than 95 percent, according to a recent study.

