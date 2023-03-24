Stunning auroras dazzle as far south as Virginia, North Carolina and Arizona

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As soon as the sun set Thursday, extreme weather photographer Peter Forister excitedly headed for the hills. Forecasts had suggested that recent storming on the surface of the sun could set off auroras — brilliant dancing streaks of light, also known as the northern lights — in the Lower 48 states. For the first hour or so into his night, his camera picked up pretty but rather demure purple hues in the sky, which appeared just as a white haze to the naked eye.

Then, within 30 seconds at around 11 p.m., the sky lit up with vibrant red and yellow streaks visible to the naked eye. Forister sprinted up a hill with his camera and pushed through bushes that scratched his legs, but he said “It didn’t matter. It was so exciting.”

“You just step back and jaw drop and just watch the show for a few minutes,” said Forister. “It was really remarkable, like the kind of show that will make you stop and just catch your breath.”

Yet the light show wasn’t in an aurora hot spot like Canada, Iceland or even the northern tier of the United States. This was in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, just 75 miles southwest of Washington D.C.

Northern lights over Virginia's Shenandoah Valley last night. Towering pillars and vivid colors were visible for a few unforgettable moments.



📍 Big Meadows, @ShenandoahNPS, Virginia, USA pic.twitter.com/4ZNv7qbxUk — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) March 24, 2023

“It was an exceptional storm. It lasted for over 12 hours,” said Forister, who lives in Charlottesville. “Having it only half an hour from home and a show that was nearly comparable to the stuff I saw in Iceland was just absolutely crazy.”

Dancing #AuroraBorealis pillars over Asheville captured last night at 11:15 PM... I will never forget this. pic.twitter.com/AJ8AQutaqT — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) March 24, 2023

OMG OMG OMG! NEW MEXICO WHAT IS LIFE ✨✨✨😭😭😭#nmwx pic.twitter.com/ynEpKhaJBt — Lauren Thompson ⚡️ (@landscapesbyLT) March 24, 2023

Auroras are generated during geomagnetic storms when energy and particles from the sun disturb Earth’s magnetosphere. Some particles travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines into the upper atmosphere, where they excite oxygen and nitrogen molecules and release photons of light. Intense geomagnetic storms can interfere and disrupt satellite operations or GPS communications.

The auroras were particularly vivid at higher latitudes, where they could be seen with the naked eye, even near cities in some instances. And the colors were even more dazzling. Skywatchers in the northern United States, Canada and Europe shared exceptional views on Twitter:

The Northern Lights put on an excellent show in Southern Ontario tonight! pic.twitter.com/KmWmKwCk3V — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) March 24, 2023

It’s been a dream of mine to see auroras in real life. Went to Alaska last year and didn’t see them. Saw kp of 7.3 and drove to Lake Ontario for the most beautiful display!!! I think I shed a few tears tonight. 🥹#aurora #AuroraBorealis #ontario #buffalo #nywx pic.twitter.com/le5SytGZEi — BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) March 24, 2023

The colors of an aurora are determined by the altitude and type of molecule that is excited. Excited oxygen molecules typically glow red above 120 miles, and green glows occur between 75 and 110 miles.

Some also reported a newly discovered light phenomenon known as STEVE, short for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. While STEVE appears like an aurora, it is distinctly characterized as a purple ribbon of light accompanied by smaller green lights that resemble a picket fence.

The activity comes on the heels of a recent slew of beautiful aurora activity. In late February, people reported an aurora as far south as Death Valley in California.

Sightings such as auroras and STEVE are expected to increase over the next few years as the sun enters a period of high activity and sunspots known as the solar maximum.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

