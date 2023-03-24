The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Stunning auroras dazzle as far south as Virginia, North Carolina and Arizona

A ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm spawned brilliant northern lights over large portions of the United States, Canada and Europe

By
March 24, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. EDT
A brilliant aurora appeared Thursday night into Friday morning in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. (Peter Forister)
As soon as the sun set Thursday, extreme weather photographer Peter Forister excitedly headed for the hills. Forecasts had suggested that recent storming on the surface of the sun could set off auroras — brilliant dancing streaks of light, also known as the northern lights — in the Lower 48 states. For the first hour or so into his night, his camera picked up pretty but rather demure purple hues in the sky, which appeared just as a white haze to the naked eye.

Then, within 30 seconds at around 11 p.m., the sky lit up with vibrant red and yellow streaks visible to the naked eye. Forister sprinted up a hill with his camera and pushed through bushes that scratched his legs, but he said “It didn’t matter. It was so exciting.

“You just step back and jaw drop and just watch the show for a few minutes,” said Forister. “It was really remarkable, like the kind of show that will make you stop and just catch your breath.”

Yet the light show wasn’t in an aurora hot spot like Canada, Iceland or even the northern tier of the United States. This was in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, just 75 miles southwest of Washington D.C.

“It was an exceptional storm. It lasted for over 12 hours,” said Forister, who lives in Charlottesville. “Having it only half an hour from home and a show that was nearly comparable to the stuff I saw in Iceland was just absolutely crazy.

On Thursday night, a “severe” geomagnetic storm — rated a level four out of five by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — brought vibrant, bright auroras as far south as Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Iowa, New Mexico and North Carolina, according to reports on Twitter.

Auroras are generated during geomagnetic storms when energy and particles from the sun disturb Earth’s magnetosphere. Some particles travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines into the upper atmosphere, where they excite oxygen and nitrogen molecules and release photons of light. Intense geomagnetic storms can interfere and disrupt satellite operations or GPS communications.

The auroras were particularly vivid at higher latitudes, where they could be seen with the naked eye, even near cities in some instances. And the colors were even more dazzling. Skywatchers in the northern United States, Canada and Europe shared exceptional views on Twitter:

The colors of an aurora are determined by the altitude and type of molecule that is excited. Excited oxygen molecules typically glow red above 120 miles, and green glows occur between 75 and 110 miles.

Some also reported a newly discovered light phenomenon known as STEVE, short for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. While STEVE appears like an aurora, it is distinctly characterized as a purple ribbon of light accompanied by smaller green lights that resemble a picket fence.

The activity comes on the heels of a recent slew of beautiful aurora activity. In late February, people reported an aurora as far south as Death Valley in California.

Sightings such as auroras and STEVE are expected to increase over the next few years as the sun enters a period of high activity and sunspots known as the solar maximum.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

