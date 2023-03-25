How you can help survivors of the Alabama and Mississippi tornadoes

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Relief efforts in parts of Mississippi and Alabama are underway after powerful tornadoes cut a destructive 100-mile path late Friday that killed at least 26 people and left dozens more injured. The storm left mobile homes in the west-central Mississippi town of Rolling Fork mangled or entirely flattened. Buildings in the hardest-hit towns were reduced to rubble and the tornadoes ruptured electrical, gas and water lines throughout the region.

Local and national responses are already assembling to help survivors in what’s expected to be a long recovery effort. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) issued a state of emergency on Saturday for all of the counties affected by the tornadoes.

“The resulting conditions continue to threaten life and safety of the residents of the impacted areas of the state, as well as their property,” the proclamation reads.

Local first responders and aid groups have cautioned that the areas hit by the tornadoes remain hazardous and urged people not to drive to the affected towns, like Rolling Fork, which are being blocked off by police.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi on Saturday said the various needs of affected residents will be met in stages, with water and financial support being the most urgent as residents face a long road to recovery.

Shelters were opened in Mississippi for people forced from their homes by the tornadoes in Sharkey, Monroe and Humphreys counties. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said via Twitter that it has set up three locations for residents to receive food and shelter.

Here’s how to help:

Water donations

The United Way WCM is accepting water donations from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the coming week at their South Street location in Vicksburg.

Separate bottled water donations are also being accepted at the Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Financial support

Donors can give money via the United Way of West Central Mississippi online or in person at the organization’s Vicksburg office.

“This will be a long-term recovery effort, and we need to be able to provide the necessary funds for these families to become whole again,” Michele Connelly, executive director at United Way of West Central Mississippi said in a Facebook Live interview with the Vicksburg Daily News.

Carlotta Ferguson, the financial director, said the organization can accept cash and checks at its Vicksburg office, while donations can also be made via an online portal. Donors should write “Rolling Fork relief” in the donation notes; 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the community, according to United Way.

Food donations

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with the state’s Department of Agriculture and MEMA to collect bottled water, canned goods and paper products at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Water and food donations are also being accepted at the Rolling Fork Civic Center, according to MEMA.

Ongoing volunteer efforts

Volunteer Mississippi, a state volunteer commission, asked people to check on their neighbors but not to go out looking to help until emergency responders were done with their work. The organization will post volunteer opportunities online, and MEMA said volunteers would be matched with groups on the ground “when the time is right.”

"Volunteer Mississippi is asking private citizens not to self-deploy. They will work to match unaffiliated volunteers with affiliated groups on the ground when the time is right,” the agency said via Twitter.

