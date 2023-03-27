What’s known about Philadelphia’s drinking water after chemical spill

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after Philadelphia residents flocked to local grocery stores to stock up on water bottles, city leaders worked to assure residents their tap water was safe on Monday — at least for now — even as questions lingered about the cause of a chemical spill in the Delaware River. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Authorities were still assessing why a chemical plant late Friday spilled thousands of gallons of an acrylic polymer into a tributary of the river, Philadelphia’s main water supply. The spill prompted authorities to warn residents to avoid drinking tap water. Those advisories have since been lifted.

“There is no need to buy water at this time. Customers can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time,” the city said Sunday afternoon.

The current water supply is safe to drink until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday, officials said, based on the time it takes water to move through treatment and water mains before reaching customers. But that may change as water tests continue.

The spill from the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township caused the release of at least 8,100 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution. The spill occurred due to a “an equipment failure,” according to a statement by the company.

The spill follows a series of industrial accidents in southern Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the Feb. 3 train derailment and subsequent toxic chemical release in East Palestine, and a chocolate factory explosion in West Reading, Pa., on Friday that killed seven people.

“The latex emulsion is a white liquid that is used in various consumer goods. Its pigmentation makes the water-soluble material visible in surface water,” Trinseo said in a statement. The company is working with local, state and federal agencies to clean up the chemical release and test water samples in the surrounding area.

In and around Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said contaminants from the spill have not been detected in drinking water intakes, and PDEP acting director Richard Negrin tweeted Sunday that “we will hold the responsible party accountable.”

Fish and wildlife are said to have not been affected, according to a department statement on Sunday.

While the full list of spilled containments of currently unknown, at least one of the released chemicals, butyl acrylate, raises some concerns. Butyl acrylate, one of the chemicals released in the East Palestine train derailment last month, is a clear, potentially flammable colorless liquid with a fruity aroma. Exposure could lead to irritation of the eyes, skin and respiratory system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“When you have a contamination incident like this, very often it’s not just a single chemical: it’s sort of this toxic soup of chemicals that contaminate the water supply,” said Erik Olson, the senior director of Natural Resources Defense Council.

Olson advised residents to fill up their bathtub and any extra containers with tap water before the contamination seeps into the system. Experts fear that if the water becomes contaminated, it will take days or weeks to flush the entire water system of the chemicals.

While Negrin suggested the company would bear responsibility for the spill, Olson said there has historically been lack of accountability following such incidents.

“We really need to fix our regulatory system as well as accountability system so that polluters like this are not getting off without paying for the harm that they cause,” Olson said.

