Biden to spend more than $500 million to fix aging water systems in West

The Interior Department will spend more than $580 million to repair canals, dams, fish hatcheries and other water systems in the West, the department said on Wednesday.
Interior’s Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, is expected to announce the funding during a visit Wednesday to the Imperial Dam, along the Colorado River in Yuma, Ariz., which is receiving more than $8 million to fix basins that filter silt, according to the department.
“As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems,” Beaudreau said in a statement.
With extreme drought in recent years across much of the West, federal and state officials are reckoning with how to conserve precious supplies and ease the blow for communities forced to cut back on water. The recent barrage of atmospheric rivers in California have led to opposite problems, with widespread flooding testing reservoirs, levees and other water infrastructure.
Federal funding for water-related issues in the West has been ramping up, with an additional $4 billion allocated to alleviate the impacts of drought in the West as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. That money will include paying for farmers to temporarily avoid planting crops to conserve water as well as longer-term investments in more efficient irrigation systems and improvements to canals to reduce how much water gets lost.
The big ticket items in Interior’s repair projects include $43 million to refurbish generators and turbines in the San Luis hydropower plant in Merced County, Calif.; $42 million to replace transformers at California’s Spring Creek Power Facility for pumps that move water from the Trinity River into the Sacramento River; and $66 million for upgrading a fish hatchery on the Trinity River in California.
While much of the funding is aimed at repairing aging infrastructure some is targeted at preventing wasted water. In Idaho, $4 million will go toward lining six miles of a Boise-area canal to help avoid seepage. Another $4 million will be spent to fix a canal in the Columbia River Basin in Washington state that has been leaking water for “many years,” according to a list of the Bureau of Reclamation’s funded projects.
The issue of lost water — through evaporation or other forms of waste — has become a central point in the ongoing Colorado River negotiations. Several of the basin states want to attribute significant cuts in water usage based on evaporation and other losses, although California, which has the most to lose from that approach, has rejected the plan.
