EPA seeks to restrict a toxic sterilizer, despite industry red flags

Acting in response to community health experts and environmental justice advocates, the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing tougher standards on several toxic chemicals, including ethylene oxide, widely used for sterilizing medical equipment and other purposes. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight But parts of the health-care and chemical industries are warning that these Biden administration rule changes could disrupt the supply of safe medical equipment, affecting hospitals and clinics nationwide.

“This issue is critical for patients, and as a result, the stakes are high. Ethylene oxide sterilization facilities are at capacity,” said Scott Whitaker, president and chief executive of AdvaMed, which says it is the world’s largest medical technology association. “If new EPA regulations force sterilization facilities to close, patients could face treatment delays as sterile technology supplies — such as pacemakers and surgical equipment — fall short.”

Yet environmental groups and EPA officials say tougher rules are needed because far too many Americans are burdened by pollution from ethylene oxide, which the EPA says is a carcinogen.

Agency Administrator Michael Regan, who has put an emphasis on lowering deadly pollution in minority and poor communities, was in Louisiana on Thursday to announce the proposals.

In an analysis this year, the Union of Concerned Scientists reported that 14 million people live within five miles of commercial sterilizers and other major emitters of ethylene oxide, and that more than 48 percent of those are people of color. Nearly 32 percent are poor. It also found that while there are only about 100 of these facilities nationwide, they are often grouped together, causing cancer-risk hot spots, typically in urban areas, including around Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Baltimore.

Along with other sterilizers, ethylene oxide is in high demand for safe health care, but chronic exposure to it has been tied to cancers — especially lymphoma — and other ill effects. Fights over these health effects have led to production plant shutdowns in recent years and a Food and Drug Administration warning of potential shortages of sterile medical devices. That could worsen if EPA rule changes prove too aggressive, industry trade groups say.

In the first of its proposals, announced Thursday, the EPA would place more-stringent limits on emissions of “hazardous organic substances,” which includes an array of chemicals. The measure applies to manufacturers, including producers of synthetic organic chemicals and polymers, primarily to limit worker and community exposure to these carcinogenic chemicals as they are produced.

The proposal would also institute new monitoring requirements for ethylene oxide and a host of other chemicals — including chloroprene, benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride, the EPA said. Businesses would have to monitor these air pollutants at their fence lines, and when those chemicals exceeded concentration levels set by the agency, the businesses would have to act to find the source and stop the emissions.

The agency is also planning to announce rule changes specifically for ethylene oxide, setting more-stringent standards for the businesses that use it and suppliers who register to sell it. The EPA is also developing proposals for other sources of ethylene oxide, including polyether polyols production, hospital sterilizers, and smaller chemical manufacturers known as “area sources.”

The agency undertook a community risk assessment as part of the effort, which concluded that in communities surrounding chemical plants, the number of people with elevated cancer risk could drop by 96 percent if the EPA’s proposal is finalized. It also found that ethylene oxide is the biggest driver of the remaining risk, the agency said.

“For generations, our most vulnerable communities have unjustly borne the burden of breathing unsafe, polluted air,” Regan said in a statement. “Every child in this country deserves clean air to breathe, and EPA will use every available tool to make that vision a reality.”

Regan announced the first changes alongside local environmentalists and government officials from the region. He had visited the same area, St. John the Baptist Parish, in 2021 on his “Journey to Justice” tour through the Gulf Coast. He pledged then that the Biden administration would take steps to help poor and minority communities there that are disproportionately hurt by pollution, and said Thursday that these steps aim to fulfill part of that pledge.

The Concerned Citizens of St. John group says locals face the highest risk of cancer in the country from the fleet of refineries, chemical plants and other industrial sites across the region. The group has targeted ethylene oxide as one of the most harmful carcinogens there.

In the same month that Regan visited in 2021, these groups and the Sierra Club sued Regan to push the EPA to better regulate the production of polymers and resins, of which ethylene oxide is one of several byproducts.

Fights over the compound have raged for decades. Ethylene oxide has been used as a sterilizer since 1930s, and the EPA has been under pressure to better regulate it since at least the 1980s.

Federal agencies and trade groups estimate that about half of all medical devices are sterilized with ethylene oxide, roughly 50 million devices a day in the United States. They say that includes personal protective gear that was in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic, along with simple materials like wound dressings and syringes, and specialized items like stents and tracheotomy tubes for adults and children.

The fights have escalated in recent years, especially after the EPA completed a new review in 2016. It concluded that ethylene oxide was 60 times more toxic than the previous estimate did.

In the wake of that analysis, the Chicago Tribune revealed high cancer rates near a production site in suburban Chicago, and the resulting uproar led to multimillion-dollar lawsuits and the closing of the plant. Other shutdowns in Illinois and Georgia followed, and in October 2019, the FDA said they were a threat to clean medical supplies.

Industry lobbyists say that several states have been waiting for an EPA decision to potentially pursue their own regulations, and that additional aggressive regulations could lead to further shutdowns in an industry where spare capacity is already minimal. Several industries were preparing to push back against the EPA even ahead of a formal announcement.

The chemical manufacturers’ American Chemistry Council said that the 2016 finding was flawed and that it opposes any rule changes made by the EPA based on those findings.

“We support strong, science-based regulations for ethylene oxide,” the trade group said in a statement. “But we are concerned that it appears EPA is rushing its work on significant rulemaking packages that reach across multiple source categories and could set important precedents.”

