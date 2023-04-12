Trucks are still taking tainted waste out of East Palestine. One spilled this week.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For weeks, contaminated waste from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has been traveling along highways and roads, headed to facilities in Ohio and across state lines. Trucks come in and out using the still-closed road along the derailment site, get loaded up with tainted soil or water and ship off.

On Monday, a tractor-trailer carrying contaminated soil out of East Palestine overturned and spilled about 20,000 pounds of soil, the Environmental Protection Agency said. The crash occurred on a state highway before the truck had left the county where the town is located.

More than two months after the derailment — and the release of vinyl chloride and other chemicals from some rail cars — drew national attention, the cleanup remains underway, and residents remain concerned about potential contamination and the area’s safety.

Workers are still removing soil and water contaminated with the toxic chemicals released from rail cars during and after the accident. Pumps are running, working to keep tainted water from going downstream or touching wetlands. Rain that falls on the piles of soil is being collected to keep it close to the train tracks.

Though authorities said the Monday truck spill was contained and didn’t threaten waterways, it embodied the concerns among environmental activists about the way toxic materials are carried through towns. Fears regarding the waste removal echo those about rail transport of hazardous materials, one of the main issues highlighted by advocates and elected officials after the high-profile derailment.

“It’s not acceptable,” said Joanne Cusick, 52, of Youngstown, Ohio, whose daughter lives near East Palestine and whose family, like others, remains anxious about the potential effects of the derailment on drinking water, soil and agriculture, and on their health.

“I know there’s really no other way, but they should be a little more cautious. … This is hazardous waste. It should be handled as such,” Cusick said. “You’re transporting it — anything could happen.”

East Palestine resident Tammy Tsai also said the truck spill was just another incident in a cleanup that she believes has been mishandled. She and her husband are frustrated with the government response.

“They just tell us everything’s fine,” Tsai said. “No one will answer our questions.”

The truck that caused the spill “went off of the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and utility pole, and ultimately overturned,” the Ohio Highway Patrol said in a statement. The driver was cited for operating a vehicle “without reasonable control.”

The vehicle was carrying 40,000 pounds of tainted soil, just a fraction of the 22,000 tons that have been shipped out of East Palestine to date. In addition, 11.7 million gallons of liquid waste has been removed, according to a Wednesday update from Norfolk Southern, the railway operating the train that derailed.

Excavation is nearly done on the south track, the EPA said this week. That track has to be rebuilt before workers can start on the north track.

The EPA said Wednesday that it did not have an estimate for how much more soil and water needed to be removed.

The derailment immediately prompted evacuations and raised alarm about potential contamination, while residents complained of symptoms such as headache and nausea in the days and weeks after. The town’s drinking water supply was not contaminated, according to public health officials, and the EPA has said the air remains safe.

Since it began, the transport of the waste has also raised alarm from government officials. Some in states including Texas and Indiana protested receiving the material. At a March 9 Senate hearing, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) pressed Norfolk Southern chief executive Alan Shaw on the waste removal, saying Michigan’s governor, senators and environmental department were not notified before the toxic waste was sent to a state facility, and that that was “not acceptable.”

The EPA briefly paused shipments of the toxic material in February when it took over waste disposal from Norfolk Southern, seeking to verify that trucks were using federally approved routes and the facilities taking the waste were EPA-certified.

Some facilities have declined to accept the East Palestine material, such as one in Texas that took in some liquid waste but no more. In Baltimore last month, city officials refused to allow contaminated runoff to be treated there. The EPA has said states cannot block waste from East Palestine from being shipped there while allowing disposal of other waste, The Washington Post reported last month.

The EPA reviews all sites considered by Norfolk Southern for disposal, the agency said.

“EPA has stringent requirements in place to assure safety at every stage of this response,” an EPA spokesperson said in a statement to The Post. “These requirements apply to Norfolk Southern loading the materials in East Palestine, selecting and approving the locations for disposal, transporting the materials, and final disposal in a permitted, compliant facility.”

In and around East Palestine, worry persists. Cusick said that even in neighboring areas, people are wondering whether it’s safe to boat in local lakes this summer or drink the tap water.

“It’s still a topic of conversation. People are concerned about it but just don’t know what to do, where to turn,” she said. “We can always do the barbershop conversations, but where do we go?”

Ben Brasch and Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report.

