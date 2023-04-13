The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Lawns, lentils and electric cars: I tackle your toughest environmental questions

Join me Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time as I take your questions to help you live a planet-friendly life

April 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
I love to engage in spirited conversation in my email inbox, and on Thursday we’re bringing that discussion here in real time. (Illustration by Eleni Kalorkoti for The Washington Post)

Bring the questions, and I’ll bring the advice.

I joined The Washington Post last year, and it has been great getting to know so many of you in the Climate Coach community of people who share my climate optimism. I love to engage in spirited conversation in my email inbox, and this week we’re bringing that discussion here in real time. Join me here Thursday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Eastern time to explore climate solutions and wrestle with the big debates together.

I hope I can help you separate truth from fiction in the world of appliances, teach you how composting doesn’t have to be so hard, and maybe even give you a little inspiration for the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?”

I have degrees in environmental science from Emory and Yale universities, and have followed up on that education in field reporting from Cambodia to The Post’s San Francisco bureau. I hope you put that education and experience to the test.

Looking for more? Read some of my recent columns:

