Bring the questions, and I’ll bring the advice.
I hope I can help you separate truth from fiction in the world of appliances, teach you how composting doesn’t have to be so hard, and maybe even give you a little inspiration for the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?”
I have degrees in environmental science from Emory and Yale universities, and have followed up on that education in field reporting from Cambodia to The Post’s San Francisco bureau. I hope you put that education and experience to the test.
Send me your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read some of my recent columns:
Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent & community editor, produced this Q&A.
