Biden’s ambitious climate plan for EVs faces these big hurdles

4 Will Biden’s blueprint overcome sure legal challenges?

Critics — especially fossil-fuel advocates — have already sought to frame the EPA proposal as a de facto ban on gasoline and diesel. Lawyers and lobbyists expect they are gearing up for a fight. Other major interests — including the auto industry itself — and Republican states may join them, depending on the final formulation of the rule, which EPA is expected to complete next year.

Vehicle emissions rules are often subject to protracted legal battles, and this one may be the most controversial ever. Texas and several other fossil-fuel producing states challenged the Biden administration’s last updates to vehicle emissions rules in 2021. That case is still pending in federal appeals court, nearly two years after the EPA’s initial proposal.

The changes the EPA hopes to drive from this new proposal are so drastic they may face especially tough odds in federal court, said Jeff Holmstead, a lawyer at the Bracewell LLP law firm who oversaw air pollution policy at the EPA under President George W. Bush. The Supreme Court just last year ruled to limit the EPA’s authority on climate change, citing what is called the “major questions” doctrine to say the agency didn’t have authority to impose sweeping change over the electric power industry — or other major economic sectors — without explicit direction from Congress.

“If the courts say that Congress didn’t give the EPA power to remake the power sector, the courts can say the same thing about the automobile sector,” Holmstead said.

Administration officials note that their rule updates are structurally the same as all the versions that have proceeded it. It requires car manufacturers to stay within a limit set on the emissions of the entire fleet of vehicles they sell, but it doesn’t require they sell EVs, or mandate the use of any other specific technology to comply. Administration officials and their allies say that technology-neutral rule should be within the law.

But because EVs have no tailpipe emissions and are starting to become common purchases for consumers, experts assume that a massive increase in EV sales will be the only way to comply. As of January, fully electric cars made up just 7 percent of new vehicle registrations in the United States. Under the most aggressive scenario in the EPA’s proposal, that number would have to rise to 67 percent by model year 2032.

That sweeping change could trigger the “major questions” doctrine for the conservative court, Holmstead said. And then EPA would likely have to prove the math behind all the targets it says are achievable, not just for increasing consumer sales, but for the mineral production and other supply-chain development needed to build these vehicles, he added.

“If EPA can’t show there’s a plausible way for all of that to happen on that quick a time frame, then a court can rule it’s an arbitrary and capricious rule” and invalidate it, he said.

Biden administration officials say their estimates are sound because they are built on market trends, citing $120 billion in private sector investment going into developing EVs over the past two years. That is a drastic change from the conditions that preceded past auto emissions rules, and gives the agency justification it needs to be so aggressive, said Chet France, a former senior official at the EPA who had helped develop past regulations, including the first national greenhouse gas standards for vehicles.