Last July, Nivi Achanta walked into a Seattle shop to celebrate her engagement. For most of her life, she had imagined slipping a diamond ring onto her left hand to mark the occasion. She had even sent her boyfriend of five years an Instagram-worthy montage of fairy-tale scenes, inspiration for a wedding to which her parents planned to invite hundreds of guests.

So her friends and family were a bit surprised when she pedaled home on the Avail AR 1, an iridescent purple endurance bike “ideal for venturing further and riding longer.” Her friends mostly embraced the engagement bike, while “my parents are taking it … not amazingly,” she says. “But they’ve become more supportive of who I am.”

Who she is, Achanta realized, is someone happier riding an engagement bike than wearing a diamond ring — putting her at odds with an estimated 85 percent of brides in the United States.

The bicycle kicked off a reevaluation of how she and her fiance wanted to spend money as a couple. A new wedding gown was the first thing to go. Over fierce family resistance, she bought a secondhand dress. Then the couple dropped wedding favors. Instead of doing a wedding cake, she asked a local Black-owned business to cater a dessert table for the party this summer.

With the money she saved, she’s renting an Airbnb for the wedding party to stay together over four days. Extra food is going home with guests, and the rest will be composted.

“We just both realized all the things we think we want were just informed by what other people want, not what we actually wanted to do,” says the former management consultant at Accenture, who now runs the Soapbox Project, an online community for people tackling social and environmental projects. “We reprioritized and focused on what we want out of life.”

The engagement bike set her on a path to question the assumptions of what she “should” buy and focus on what makes her happy.

It’s not a chance most of us get too often, overwhelmed by daily life and expectations amped up by social media. Planning a wedding might not be on your horizon, but there are other occasions — a birthday, graduation, homecoming — that might prompt a rethink of tradition to suss out what is meaningful and what needlessly increases our consumption — and environmental impact. You may discover something more precious than a diamond.

The meaning of an engagement ring

Few things inspire more spending than the “traditional” wedding. By various estimates, the average wedding in the United States now costs about $30,000 — a figure that obscures some very, very expensive nuptials — and the median is closer to $14,000, according to the Wedding Report, a market research firm.

Couples have also begun spending more time and money than ever on the proposal, splashing out on items like lighting and decor, and even hiring pros to help them pop the question, says the Knot, a wedding planning site and marketplace. And, of course, there’s the engagement ring, perhaps the most recent, and engineered, tradition of all.

It’s true the engagement ring is one of society’s oldest rituals. In ancient Egypt, rings were placed on the left hand of a bride-to-be, encircling what they believed, erroneously, to be a vein flowing directly from the finger to the heart. Ancient Romans and European nobility adhered to similar customs, sometimes insetting precious jewels, a visible sign of wealth.

But as late as World War II, only about 10 percent of engagement rings in Western countries featured diamonds. In the 1930s, the De Beers Diamond Consortium, one of the world’s largest diamond mining companies, launched a marketing campaign, “A diamond is forever,” that remade the diamond into America’s symbol of commitment.

“Wedding industry advertising has fueled the norm that spending large amounts on the engagement ring and wedding is an indication of commitment or is helpful for a marriage to be successful,” says Hugo Mialon, a professor of economics at Emory University in Atlanta. “But we find that they are inversely correlated.”

What a diamond ring buys you

Mialon’s 2015 study in the journal Economic Inquiry polled about 3,000 married people on the cost of their weddings. The survey, which used an opt-in online sample as opposed to a random sample, sought to see if spending was linked to the survival of the marriage.

The news was not good — at least for De Beers.

With some important caveats, the more money couples spent, the likelier their marriage was to end. For women, weddings that cost more than $20,000 were 3.5 times more likely to end in divorce compared to those that cost between $5,000 and $10,000. Similarly, men who spent between $2,000 and $4,000 on engagement rings were 1.3 times more likely to divorce than those who spent between $500 and $2,000.

Mialon couldn’t prove what caused this correlation. Spending itself wasn’t the problem. Splurging on honeymoons wasn’t correlated with lower divorce rates. Nor were high personal incomes. And spending below the bare minimum, around $1,000, did nothing for marital prospects.

But the way couples spent their money appeared to correlate with the success of their marriage. Couples who spent it on things that brought people together, such as a honeymoon, fared better than those who bought expensive objects such as rings, on average.

Should you buy an engagement bike?

I’m not advising anyone to ditch engagement rings, or other purchases tied to milestone events such as buying a car for a new graduate.

There is a reason humans mark special occasions with certain traditions. “Rituals give us a feeling of going beyond the ordinary — of having a moment that transcends that, turning events into something special and meaningful,” says social psychologist Shira Gabriel at the University of Buffalo in New York. They can also be personally meaningful or useful.

But if happiness or a long marriage is what you’re after, it’s worth asking if the objects embedded in our rituals are special to you — or special to a mining conglomerate with excellent marketing.

It’s not easy. Eschewing a tradition, however contrived, means telling your parents, friends and the world that you’re rejecting something they hold dear. It takes serious thought, even courage, if you’re the only one. You may not be.

When Achanta walked into Montlake Bicycle Shop last year to select her engagement bike, she was surprised to find out she wasn’t the first to have the idea. The owner of the shop, Gary TeGantvoort, had just bought an engagement bike for his fiancee, Chaya Rothschild.

Rothschild hadn’t been a bicyclist when she met TeGantvoort before embarking on her own summer bike adventure in 2019. But the activity quickly became a core part of their lives together. Today, the forest green bike with a custom steel frame continues to give back every time she rides it, she says.

“The engagement bike was just an expression of all the things we both cared about, with the added element of being intentional and practical about how we spend money as a couple,” says Rothschild. “It’s not the popular or mainstream way of doing things, but it’s been the most rewarding for us.”

Be forewarned: If you do pick an engagement bicycle over a diamond ring, it might not stop there.

For Achanta, abandoning the idea of a ring was like pulling out a Jenga block that caused a lot of other blocks to tumble. It revealed what was worth spending money on, she says, at least for her. “None of this feels like a sacrifice to me,” she says of her wedding choices.

