Report finds that heat, drought and fires worsen air in the West

People in western states are breathing dirtier, more polluted air — and worsening heat, drought and wildfires are fueling the pollution, according to a new report. The report published by the American Lung Association on Wednesday points to widening divisions in exposure to unhealthy air. Nearly 120 million people across the United States, more than a third of the population, lived in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution between 2019 and 2021, and many of them lived in the West.

“Climate change is impacting the East differently than the West,” said Katherine Pruitt, the lead author and editor of the report. “The heat and drought in the West are driving pollution.” That burden is also shared unequally, and communities of color continue to be disproportionately affected by high pollution levels, according to the report. More than 64 million people of color lived in counties with high air pollution exposure, more than half of all those living with unhealthy air.

“What we’re seeing is a growing gap in the experience of eastern and western states and between people of color and White people,” Pruitt said. “We are making progress, but the progress is unequally distributed.”

In the “State of the Air” report, researchers focused on two of the most widespread and dangerous air pollutants: ground-level ozone pollution and fine particulate-matter air pollution. Pollution at the ground level is a result of emissions from by cars, refineries, power plants and other sources, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. This kind of pollution can cause difficulty breathing, coughing and can cause and aggravate asthma.

Fine particulate-matter air pollution can be caused by factories and refineries, wildfires, coal-fired power plants, and emissions from cars and trucks. Exposure to fine particulate-matter air pollution can trigger irritation for your eyes, nose and throat, and more severe consequences including heart attacks, and lung cancer, as well as premature death.

Among the worst cities for annual particle pollution, cities in the West affected by drought and wildfires represented the biggest share, according to the report. There were eight cities in California, three in Oregon, and three others in Alaska, Arizona and Washington state.

The report also provided grades based on the number of days a particular county’s air reached unhealthy levels on Air Quality Index. The report gives a letter grade for short-term spikes in fine particulate-matter pollution and a pass/fail grade based on year-round particle pollution. A grade was also given for ground-level ozone pollution.

More than 18 million residents live in counties in Western U.S. states with failing grades on all fronts. The worst 25 counties for short-term particle pollution were all located in the western part of the United States.

Climate change is making it “harder to protect human health” due to high ozone levels and spikes in fine particulate matter related to drought, wildfires and heat, the report found. The 2022 California wildfire season was marked by 7,490 blazes.

Western cities nearly swept the board for the places with the worst air pollution.

Top five cities most polluted by short-term particle pollution:

Bakersfield, Calif. Fresno-Madera-Hanford, Calif. Fairbanks, Alaska Visalia, Calif. Reno-Carson City-Fernley, Nev.

Top five cities most polluted by year-round particle pollution:

Bakersfield, Calif. Visalia, Calif. Fresno-Madera-Hanford, Calif. Los Angeles-Long Beach, Calif. Fairbanks, Alaska

Top five cities most polluted by ozone pollution:

Los Angeles-Long Beach, Calif. Visalia, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. Fresno-Madera-Hanford, Calif. Phoenix-Mesa, Ariz.

Hollin Kretzmann, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said Bakersfield, Calif., which appears numerous times on the list of most-polluted locations, has “some of the world’s most dangerous air.” He said oil production and emissions from wells contributes to that unhealthy air.

Paul Cort, the director of the Right to Zero campaign at Earthjustice, said the difference in air quality in the San Joaquin Valley, compared to his home in San Francisco, is stark. When Cort drives into the valley, he experiences an immediate weight on his chest, an overwhelming feeling of being worn out and gradual coughing.

People in the valley near Bakersfield live under brown “layers of pollution,” Cort said.

“Other parts of the country don’t have these problems and are breathing air that is safe,” he added.

In addition to the geologic divide, the report underlines how the racial disparity in facing high pollution is only increasing, Pruitt said. People of color are heavily burdened by exposure to some of the most dangerous air pollutants.

People of color were 64 percent more likely to live in a county with a failing grade in at least one area and nearly four times more likely to live in a county failing on all fronts — an increase compared to last year’s findings. The report found that in the counties with the worst air quality, with failing grades in all three measures, 72 percent of the 18 million affected residents were people of color.

Cesunica Ivey, an assistant professor in the civil and environmental engineering department at the University of California at Berkeley said she is “disappointed” and “frustrated” by the lack of action taken to curb racial inequity despite continuous reports highlighting the problem.

Researchers point to the Clean Air Act, a federal law which regulates emissions from transportation, manufacturing and power plants, for some recent progress in pollution levels. Over 19 million people are now living with healthy ozone levels compared to last year’s report.

“Ozone is kind of a success story in this year’s report … But we haven’t gotten a handle on greenhouse gases,” said Pruitt, who has worked on the “State of the Air” report for three years. “We haven’t gotten a handle on climate change and the resulting heat and drought, especially in the Western states.”

