See how a quick-fix climate solution could also trigger war

As the world’s most vulnerable populations suffer from rising temperatures, global leaders will likely seek quick fixes to ease the suffering. One such technology is solar geoengineering, which uses aerosols to block the sun’s heat. Compared to other methods, it’s likely to be cheaper and faster. But it’s not a magic solution.

For one, aerosols in the sky don’t abide by manmade borders. Some security experts worry the technology could be weaponized, or else be hoarded by rich countries at the expense of poorer ones. Absent international agreements, it could even spark wars.

And because the technology has yet to be deployed, we don’t have a real-world test case for what might follow. In this comic, see how solar geoengineering works and what its potential consequences could be, according to security and climate experts worldwide.

