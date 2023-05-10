Training for a warm race? Here’s who might have an advantage.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dubbed one of the hardest races in the world, an Ironman triathlon challenges competitors with 140 miles of elite physical and mental fitness. Triathletes begin with a 2.4-mile swim, bicycle another 112 miles often with extreme climbs and then finish by running a marathon, sometimes through taxing elevations. Races take place from sweltering Hawaii to the Arctic, adding the environment as another complicating factor.

No doubt training, fitness, nutrition and mental fortitude largely play in successes on race day, but a new study suggests that depending on the climate, certain body physiques can help athletes by better regulating heat. The study found taller, leaner runners with long limbs tended to excel in races in warmer regions, whereas those with stockier builds and shorter limbs managed better in colder climates. While it was not addressed in the report, such body adaptations could become more apparent in extreme athletes in a warmer world, outside researchers say.

The findings provide support for a long-standing set of ecological rules established in the 1800s by biologists Carl Bergmann and Joel Allen that help make sense of how species survive in various environments: They observed that cold-adapted species tend to be thicker with shorter limbs to limit heat loss, while the opposite was true in warmer climates.

But while many researchers assumed the differences were tied to heat regulation, the new study more thoroughly investigated the relationship between body size, body shape and temperature in extreme situations. Temperature has long been an important driver for changes with our body size, which could continue to change as our climate warms.

“These ecological rules that are literally in every ecology textbook, in every university in the world, they also have implications just for human performance,” said study author Ryan Calsbeek, an evolutionary biologist at Dartmouth College and past amateur Ironman competitor. “I think it’s neat that the same ecological patterns that help us understand the way species are distributed around the globe, they also inform something about the way athletes work.”

In the study released Wednesday in Plos One, Calsbeek analyzed more than 170 professional Ironman athletes between 2001 and 2021. He selected participants who competed in Ironman competitions in at least one hot and one cold location. He then used photos and digital imagery software to determine each competitor’s physique, such as torso length, upper and lower arm lengths, upper and lower leg lengths, height and weight. He also measured the daily high temperature, as well as how long it took the athletes to complete the event.

He found a pattern between body shape and temperature appeared only during the running event, likely an evolutionary trait from humans’ scavenging and hunting days. Physical activity, especially endurance running, has been naturally selected over generations, Calsbeek said. Humans are excellent endurance runners and able to run long distances at faster speeds than other primates, dogs or horses.

Trends were also the most pronounced in men. Male runners with longer arms and legs, relative to their body size and total length, ran faster in hotter conditions. Men with shorter arms and legs ran faster in colder conditions.

The explanation is simple: Heat is lost through the surface of the body. Someone who has a smaller surface area-to-volume ratio will radiate less body heat, which is better suited for colder conditions. Smaller bodies also have less cells and may generate less body heat from cellular metabolism.

Similar trends were partially present in female runners, albeit as a weaker pattern, Calsbeek said.

Evolutionary anthropologist Mark Collard, who was not involved in the study, said the difference between men and women is striking but also wasn’t sure what to make of it.

“It’s not 100% clear to me why the differences in male body shape should have a different impact on performance than the differences in female body shape,” Collard, a professor at Simon Fraser University, said in an email. “The impact should be the same in males and females because the putative heat loss/retention mechanism (surface area and speed of movement of the limbs through the air) is just physics.”

Previous research found similar trends in both male and female ultramarathon athletes in hot and cold environments. Calsbeek said the differences between the two groups could have been exacerbated in those studies, and not his, because of the extreme nature of an ultramarathon compared with a typical marathon in an Ironman.

To address the sex discrepancies in his study, Calsbeek proposed that the distribution of body fat and sweat glands in women could be different from men and play a larger part in shedding heat in women.

Sports scientist Michelle Baillot, who was not involved in the study, said that women show a lower rate of sweating, which could be an advantage in a tropical climate — “even if you’re sweating, it doesn’t help to release the heat.” Women also produce less metabolic heat because of their lower muscle mass compared to men at the same intensity, she said.

Or perhaps female performance is more heavily influenced by training. Physician and Ironman competitor Beat Knechtle, who was not involved in this research, previously found that percent body fat was related to Ironman race time in male triathletes, but training volume was associated with Ironman race time in female triathletes.

Overall, Collard said using data from triathlons to test Bergmann and Allen’s ecological rules is clever and was surprised that any trend appeared. The findings complement his own research on the rules, where they found modern men displayed differences in body sizes depending on their latitude and temperature. However, the pattern is getting progressively weaker in the general population in recent decades, as humans have ways to modify the environment around them.

Collard said the new study may signal that “we’ve been thinking about Bergmann’s and Allen’s rules in the wrong way.”

“Rather than reflecting adaptations to ambient temperature during all parts of the day, they may reflect adaptations to ambient temperature in high intensity activities like hunting,” Collard said.

As global temperatures rise, anthropologist Jay Stock said it is hard to predict how body shapes will change. But he speculates that it could be more likely to see future body shape changes in endurance athletes rather than the general population because of the extreme race conditions they encounter.

“The reason we see that it matters in endurance athletes is because they’re carrying an energetic deficit. They’re flying ‘close to the sun’ so to speak, in terms of how their bodies allocate energy to essential functions,” said Stock, a professor at the University of Western Ontario. “For the vast majority of us, we have no such energetic constraints, and we have many ways of modifying the environment around us.”

But Calsbeek doesn’t want to overemphasize the role body shape plays in a successful triathlete. People can learn to adapt to many different climates with training.

“The most important thing is not that you’re built for the weather of your local Ironman race. The important thing is that you that you train hard, that you have the mental wherewithal to push through when it gets brutally hard, which it always does for everybody, especially on the marathon,” Calsbeek said. “If your goal is to finish, your body type isn’t going to keep you from doing that.”

