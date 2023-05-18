The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Climate Coach

E-bikes, oil stocks, geoengineering: I tackle your toughest climate questions

Join Washington Post Climate Coach Michael Coren for a live chat on Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. Eastern

Advice by
Climate Advice Columnist
May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Join me here on May 18 as I tackle your toughest environmental questions in real time. (Illustration by Eleni Kalorkoti for The Washington Post)

Bring the questions, and I’ll bring the advice.

I joined The Washington Post last year, and it has been great getting to know so many of you in the Climate Coach community of people who share my climate optimism. I love to engage in spirited conversation in my email inbox, and on May 18 we will bring that discussion here in real time.

I hope I can help you separate truth from fiction in the world of appliances, teach you why composting doesn’t have to be so hard, and maybe even give you a little inspiration for the age-old question of “What’s for dinner?”

I have degrees in environmental science from Emory and Yale, and have followed up on that education in field reporting from Cambodia to The Post’s San Francisco bureau. I hope you put that education and experience to the test.

Meet me here on Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Send us your question below. Your question may be edited for accuracy.

Looking for more? Read some of my recent columns:

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this Q&A.

