What to know about the Canada wildfires affecting parts of the U.S.

By
and 
June 7, 2023 at 9:06 a.m. EDT
A young person looks up at his reflection in a mirror as a smoky Toronto is seen from the CN Tower on June 6, 2023. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)
Uncontrollable flames are ravaging swaths of Canadian forest in what authorities described as a “devastating” wildfire season that could become the worst the country has ever seen.

The United States’ northern neighbor is home to some of the world’s densest forests, and it experiences wildfires every year. But this year, the fires have been particularly widespread, numerous and intense, burning through more than 3.7 million acres in Canada.

Canada’s government expects “higher-than-normal fire activity” to continue throughout the wildfire season — which typically lasts between April and September — due to a combination of ongoing drought conditions and hot temperature forecasts.

Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires has also affected the United States, leading authorities from New York to Minnesota to issue public health alerts and urge people to stay indoors and wear masks to protect themselves from toxic air particles.

Here’s what you need to know.

