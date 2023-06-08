Five things a climate reporter wants you to know about making indoor air safer

1 Go HEPA

HEPA air purifiers, which are capable of removing many types of small particles from the air that we might otherwise breathe — including pollutants, bacteria and viruses, and allergens — are becoming an ever larger part of our lives, necessarily so. In the context of the pandemic — or just flu season — they can reduce transmission of airborne respiratory viruses such as the coronavirus and the flu. During a poor air quality event they can protect your lungs, your bloodstream and even your brain — because we are still learning about just how dangerous small particles of air pollution can be.

“I look at them as the seat belt for lungs. Put them where you spend most of your time,” said Mark Hernandez, an air quality expert at the University of Colorado at Boulder who is helping to install these filters in schools across the state in partnership with Colorado’s Clean Air for Schools program.

Hernandez thinks HEPA filters are one of the simplest and best moves to protect against wildfire smoke — as long as they are certified by AHAM (the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers), a stamp ensuring that the devices do what they say they do.

Advertisement

“It costs you 10 bucks a year to run them on electricity, 50 bucks a year for a filter; do the math, and it’s pennies a day,” Hernandez said. “And we know they work. This is now a 60-to-70-year-old technology; it came out of NASA. That’s why they’re on the space shuttles, because they work.”

In many cases, one can also attempt to clean the air at a central point in your home by putting strong filters within your HVAC system. Experts generally recommend MERV 13 level filters or higher. Even so, it doesn’t hurt to have portable HEPA filters that can be placed in key locations, especially where people are spending time or sleeping. (Commercial buildings, schools, and other larger structures frequented by many people will need additional steps to clean air — these are steps for your individual home.)