What’s actually in all that smoke you’re breathing

Billowing clouds of Canadian wildfire smoke have transformed blue skies into apocalyptic orange scenes across the eastern U.S. But the fuzzy skylines are more than just a bleak sight. The haze is a noxious mixture of particles and gases that can spread across long distances, potentially harming anything with a heartbeat.

Many of the microscopic particles sneak into our lungs and impair breathing. Others irritate our skin, throat and eyes. Some chemicals dissipate quickly, while others can linger for months in our atmosphere. Under severe circumstances, the best defense is to stay inside or wear a mask when outside — and even then, experts say, you could be breathing contaminated air.

“Most wildfires and wildland fires put out hundreds of chemicals,” said Rebecca Hornbrook, an atmospheric scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. “It’s a very complex mixture of chemicals that are emitted.”

The exact chemical compositions and concentrations vary among wildfires, but all smoke clouds share common elements and hazards to people and the environment.

Here’s a look at the ingredients of wildfire smoke:

Particle pollution

Particle pollution is one of the main components of wildfire smoke and “the principal public health threat,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The particulate matter — solid particles and liquid droplets — released when wildfires burn through trees, buildings and other materials, can be made up of a variety of different things, including soot, organic compounds, as well as biological elements, such as bacteria or fungi.

These particles can vary in size, but when it comes to human health, experts are especially concerned about fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5.

By the end of the 21st century, scientists say wildfire smoke will likely be the dominant source of PM 2.5 particles in the U.S. Research showed they contributed to a large portion of asthma visits to emergency departments and deaths, transported from wildfires located thousands of miles away.

“That’s probably the most dangerous component of the smoke,” said Hornbrook.

These minuscule particles — so named because they are typically 2.5 micrometers or smaller, meaning roughly four of them could fit across a single piece of dust — can bypass the defense mechanisms of the upper airway, such as the mucous membrane that lines the nasal cavity, and cause damage deep within the lungs. Some of the smallest particles may even be able to pass into the bloodstream and travel to other organs.

PM2.5 is “the thing that’s really going to kill people or send them to the hospital,” said Anthony Wexler, director of the Air Quality Research Center at the University of California at Davis.

The effects of inhaling particulate matter can vary from symptoms more akin to those of allergies — such as stinging eyes, a scratchy throat and a runny nose — to coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In more severe cases, PM2.5 exposure has been linked to heart attacks and stroke, as well as to lung cancer and damage to cognitive functions.

Hazardous air pollutants

Hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) are another concerning wildfire emission. Pollutants of this classification “are known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health effects, such as reproductive effects or birth defects,” according to the EPA. Examples include benzene, formaldehyde, lead and mercury compounds.

In wildfires, HAPs are formed when a material is only partially burned, known as incomplete combustion. Take for example burning sugar, Hornbrook said. Sugar is composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. If you add a flame and have enough oxygen, then all of the carbon in the sugar will react to form carbon dioxide and water. Incomplete combustion occurs when not all of the carbon is converted into carbon dioxide. Other more complex compounds form instead.

"Some of it ends up as other things like benzene or formaldehyde,” said Hornbrook. “If those were to continue being oxidized or combusted, they would eventually form carbon dioxide, but they escape into the gas phase and they are transported away before they’re able to be completely combusted.”

Gaseous pollutants

Wildfires also emit a host of different gases, such as large amounts of carbon dioxide, Wexler said. “Anything that you burn releases carbon dioxide, adding to the growing load of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” he said.

Additionally, the blazes can release nitrogen oxides, including nitrogen dioxide, or NO2 — an air pollutant that primarily comes from sources like cars and power plants.

Breathing air with a high concentration of NO2 can irritate people’s airways, with short-term exposure leading to worse cases of asthma or triggering other respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing.

Nitrogen oxides can also react with other chemicals in the air to form particulate matter and ozone, both of which can be harmful to the human respiratory system when inhaled, according to the EPA.

