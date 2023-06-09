As insurers cut coverage due to climate change, they invest in fossil fuels

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As insurance companies pull back coverage in disaster-prone states because climate risks have become too costly, U.S. lawmakers have launched an investigation into seven major carriers for continuing to insure and invest billions of dollars into fossil fuel projects, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight On Friday, the Senate Budget Committee sent letters to seven insurance companies — State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway, AIG, Travelers Insurance, Chubb, and Starr — demanding answers and internal information into how each company underwrites, invests in and profits from the fossil fuel industry.

The inquiry also seeks their plans, if any, to follow the Paris Agreement’s commitment to lessen global warming, and their methodologies and projections for rates and coverage related to climate harms. The companies have until June 23 to respond to and produce all orders.

The letters come as the US insurance industry’s response to climate-fueled disasters has made insurance more expensive and more uncertain for millions of Americans.

The success of the insurance industry rides on its ability to predict risk and loss, and climate change has made that much more difficult. However, according to lawmakers, there is little transparency into how carriers decide, price, and factor that risk into their policies and decisions. They argue that, by investing approximately $582 billion in fossil fuels, US insurers are helping to create their own crises.

“By underwriting and investing in new and expanded fossil fuel projects, U.S. insurers are helping Big Oil bring us closer to the worst runaway climate scenarios, which threaten lives, livelihoods, and the federal budget," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, (D-R.I.) who chairs the Senate Budget Committee and launched the investigation. "This information is especially relevant as some of these companies begin to pull out of certain markets because they see the coming catastrophic climate risks—despite continuing to provide services to the fossil fuel industry.”

Insurance firms say that because of the significant economical impacts from extreme weather and disasters, they have needed to drastically raise premiums, drop policyholders, and stop offering new policies or pull out of states such as Florida, Louisiana, Texas and California. These choices have often left people scrambling to find new coverage and put many others in difficult financial situations.

At the same time, some of these companies have been insuring fossil fuel projects, such as oil and gas pipelines. They have also invested large amounts of money in an industry that, in the view of environmentalists and many climate scientists, is perpetuating the very risks insurers say they cannot afford to take on.

State Farm, for example, recently announced that it would not take on new policies in California because of “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure." The carrier is the state’s largest homeowner insurance company, and its decision will have wide impacts on people’s ability to get and afford coverage. State Farm invests more money into oil and gas ventures than any insurance provider in the United States, according to the Senate Budget Committee. As of 2019, the company held at least $30.9 billion in fossil-fuel-related investments.

“It seems nonsensical at best — and complicit at worst — for State Farm to carefully factor climate risk from wildfires into its homeowner’s insurance policies, refusing in some cases to provide such policies at all, while apparently ignoring the heightened climate risk that its investment portfolio is helping to create,” the letter to the company said.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of insurance giant Berkshire Hathaway, has said that he does not believe companies should factor climate change into their decision making processes.

The letters suggest the companies are being hypocritical. Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, lauded its moves to limit underwriting and support of oil, gas, and coal projects. However, Chubb is a player in insuring fossil fuel initiatives, collecting an estimated $500 to $800 million in premiums from the industry every year. One of its subsidiaries was also linked to BP’s oil and gas exploration in the Arctic and oil exploration in Brazil, according to the Senate committee.

AIG also made a big announcement that it would no longer write coverage for any new coal and oil sands facilities and Arctic exploration activities. It also aligned itself with the goals of the Paris Agreement, committing to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolios by 2050. Despite its new climate initiatives, it has not “adopted any restrictions on underwriting new conventional oil and gas development and related projects,” the letter states.

It has also remained one of the nation’s largest insurers of fossil fuels, making about $675 million in premiums, according to the committee. The carrier provided coverage for Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline, which carried 590,000 barrels per day of some of the most “carbon-intensive oil on earth” and also underwrote other controversial pipeline and exporting projects. AIG has also issued policies for Freeport LNG, a facility outside of Houston whose fiery explosion last year alarmed and angered nearby residents.

Unlike other global leaders who have pulled back from underwriting the industry, Berkshire Hathaway has not taken any steps to limit its insurance of or investment in fossil fuel projects, according to the committee. One of its subsidiaries owns at least eleven coal power plants and has stakes in 13 others, the letter said. It is also the largest shareholder in Chevron. Liberty Mutual has similar involvement in oil and gas ventures.

The letters cite reports of how some insurance companies have been using climate change as a mechanism to force policyholders to “disclose climate risk" and deny coverage for climate liability and losses “where the insured party has failed to meet greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.” They also demand more information into if carriers have accounted for native and indigenous communities, which are disproportionately harmed by polluting projects.

The industry could soon face more scrutiny. The Treasury Department has proposed looking at how carriers’ choices to withdraw from communities most vulnerable to climate change has widened “systemic inequities.”

