What central Florida is doing to avert disastrous flooding when the next big hurricane hits A resident of the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orange County, Fla., watches work to deepen a retention pond near his home last week. The area suffered from major flooding during Hurricane Ian. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO — From their front porch on Ronnie Circle, Clara and Julius Amos keep close tabs on the bulldozers, excavators and dump trucks at work just down the street. A $23 million project to deepen several nearby retention ponds and install new water pumps is in full swing, aimed at combating the type of flooding that devastated their home and many others in the Orlo Vista neighborhood last fall during Hurricane Ian.

Advertisement

The couple watched in horror as the rising waters that night swallowed the street where they have lived for four decades, then their yard, and finally pushed more than four feet high inside their house. Like many neighbors in the low-lying community, they were rescued by emergency crews in boats. And like others, at least those who have managed to return, they were displaced for months as they struggled to rebuild.

“It’s been hell,” Julius Amos, 83, said plainly on a recent afternoon.

The work unfolding in this modest community a short drive from Disney World is merely one example of how governments in central Florida are scrambling to better prepare for the intense storms and torrential rainfalls that scientists say are becoming more common in a warming world — and to address long-standing flood problems that plague this historically swampy and increasingly developed landscape.

Tom Frazer, dean of the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida, said the threat of flooding in the heart of Florida — which has low-lying topography and thousands of miles of waterways that can flood during extreme rain events — is a growing one.

Climate change, coupled with shifts in land use such as developing agricultural land, will only put more stress on natural waterways and overmatched storm water systems. “More extreme rainfall events pose a significant threat to inland communities,” he said. “In essence, the water has nowhere to go.”

As another hurricane season begins and widespread damage from Ian remains, a sense of urgency exists for officials in the state’s interior counties to clear debris from waterways, upgrade storm water and sewer systems and more efficiently move water away from critical roads and neighborhoods.

“We are still in recovery mode, and also preparing for what comes next,” said Alan Harris, emergency manager for Seminole County, where thousands of homes suffered flood damage and dozens of families remain in travel trailers or hotels.

The most dramatic damage left behind by Ian — and later, Hurricane Nicole — happened largely along Florida’s shoreline, where high winds, rain and storm surge obliterated homes and businesses in places such as Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral and Daytona Beach Shores. Ian slammed into the state as a Category 4 storm and ultimately caused an estimated $114 billion in damage and 152 deaths as it barreled north, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Advertisement

But far inland from where the storm made landfall, Ian and its remnants dumped unprecedented amounts of rain — well in excess of a foot in many places. The deluge overwhelmed sewer systems, crippled pumps and caused creeks and rivers to rage beyond their banks.

“Ian was a monster,” said Susan Gosselin, natural resources manager for Osceola County, where least 1,700 homes were inundated. “I haven’t seen anything like it in my lifetime.”

‘There’s going to be some risk’

On a recent morning, Marie Lackey wove through a forested trail that runs along Soldiers Creek, one of more than a dozen waterways that wind through Seminole County toward the St. Johns River.

She pointed to spots where, more than eight months after Ian, massive oaks, pines and palm trees lay uprooted along the banks, their trunks and limbs cluttering the water below — a worrisome impediment should another flood come.

“This is all through the county,” said Lackey, a county watershed coordinator. “It’s everywhere.”

After Ian dumped as much as 16 inches of rain on parts of the area, officials flew drones to document erosion and debris left in the storm’s wake.

Eventually, they secured an emergency grant for more than $10 million through a U.S. Agriculture Department program meant to help communities remove hazards that threaten local watersheds after a natural disaster. Work is scheduled to begin soon to remove approximately 150,000 linear feet — or 28.5 miles — of debris that officials estimate is clogging local waterways, as well as to shore up erosion in some places.

“These are projects we wouldn’t normally do,” Lackey said. “We don’t have the funding.”

She said the flooding wrought by Ian has fueled “an urgency” to move quickly, even though it’s not possible to get all the work done this summer. “We want to do what we can to protect our citizens and our county,” Lackey said.

Related efforts are unfolding throughout central Florida.

Lackey’s county has pursued buyouts of homes that are in repeated danger of flooding; not far away, it is building a new storm water retention pond and improving drainage in another flood-prone area. There are also plans to raise at least one road two feet higher near Lake Harney, where multiple residents experienced catastrophic flooding.

Advertisement

Nearby Osceola County recently gave the green light to a $1.1 million project to replace several large culverts in the Buena Ventura Lakes area, which should allow storm water to flow faster during heavy storms. That’s one piece of a broader set of plans to improve drainage and reduce flooding in the vulnerable area, a county spokesman said.

Separately, the county is working on a long-term plan to identify hospitals, utilities and other key places that already face flood risks or will confront growing problems as climate change worsens, and to consider how best to protect them.

In Orange County, home to Orlando and the Orlo Vista project, officials are also working on plans to help the Bonnie Brook subdivision, which is surrounded by water on three sides and was built in the early 1970s before current water management standards were in place. Two nearby pump stations help move water from the subdivision but were designed for lesser storms than Ian. The proposed solutions include millions of dollars to construct new drainage structures, as well as offering voluntary buyouts to homeowners in harm’s way.

The county has said it will undertake a rainfall intensity study to investigate potential impacts of climate change and weigh whether it needs to embrace more stringent storm water design standards.

Beyond trying to ease flooding, officials also are trying to prepare for future storms in which the problem is inescapable.

As they made water rescues during Ian, for instance, Seminole County firefighters relied in part on two 6x6 vehicles built a half-century ago. Now, the department is using funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan to purchase two new vehicles that can drive through up to 50 inches of water, carry 650 gallons of water, transport up to 28 people and features a lift gate to help rescue people in wheelchairs, Fire Chief Matt Kinley said in an emailed statement.

Funding for flood mitigation and other projects meant to gird communities against hurricanes and other disasters comes from an array of sources — the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the USDA, state and local grants and elsewhere.

Advertisement

In addition, because Florida maintains an “enhanced state hazard mitigation program” that identifies the most urgent risks from natural disasters and helps local communities plan for them, the state is eligible for higher amounts of federal funding after a major event.

Because so much of disaster-related funding takes time, many of the flood-related projects underway in central Florida are the result of planning that began long ago, including after Hurricane Irma battered parts of the state in 2017.

It many ways, the bulk of the funds that will flow to communities in the wake of Ian has only started. Communities in Florida can still apply for FEMA “hazard mitigation” grants tied to the storm through the end of August.

“This means that most communities are still developing their projects,” FEMA spokesman Jeremy M. Edwards said in an email. The agency said it takes states 18 months on average after a presidentially declared disaster to submit applications under the program, and it often takes several months for the agency to review and approve them.

Edwards added that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021 provides FEMA with nearly $7 billion to support hazard mitigation projects in Florida and across the nation, with much of that money still to be spent.

Even so, there’s not enough current funding for all that local officials hope to do, and in recent days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) vetoed more than $500 million in proposed spending in the state, including numerous flood mitigation projects in inland counties.

Skepticism also remains among some residents.

“We don’t have a lot of faith,” said Sarah Clark, who with her husband, two children and in-laws fled their home in Geneva, near Lake Harney, during the flooding fueled by Ian.

A year later, they are living in a rental house. At the family’s home in Geneva, amid stands of spreading live oaks, the bare walls and lack of flooring hint at how much work remains.

“It is a little scary to think about coming back,” Clark said.

She said she appreciates the county’s efforts to ease flooding but also suspects that rampant development in the area has only exacerbated flood risks, and that stronger storms will only make it worse.

“I am worried, but it’s home,” she said. “I am just praying that Mother Nature decides to be nice to us for a few years.”

Harris, the Seminole County emergency manager, said as much as local officials would love to eliminate flood threats, it isn’t realistic given current funding, Florida’s geography and the warming climate.

“Some things we can fix,” Harris said. Others they can’t.

“With a 500-year flood, it’s impossible to completely mitigate that,” he said. “There’s going to be some risk.”

‘I’m hopeful, but not certain’

Back in Orlo Vista, many of the community’s low-slung houses sit abandoned, with others in various states of disrepair. Piles of ruined furniture and sodden insulation bake in the late spring sun. Blue tarps cling to some roofs. There is a near-constant cacophony as residents and work crews haul away trash, strip away mold, reframe interiors, hang drywall and paint.

Along the slow-recovering street, there is a mixture of relief and frustration over the major flood mitigation project happening just down the block.

Janét Buford-Johnson, who spent a harrowing night with her teenage daughter last fall as water rose in her home and forced them to be rescued, said officials should have fast-tracked the project after Hurricane Irma. That’s the only other storm that forced water inside during her two decades in the house, though “there was nothing like Ian,” she said.

Had it been finished sooner, she said, she and others might not have flooded again. Mold might not have overtaken her house. She might not have lost nearly everything she owns, from her furniture to family photos to the Christmas decorations mildewing out front.

Orange County officials noted that planning for the expansive project began soon after Irma, in early 2018, and that the county applied for federal funding later that year. But only after the design, funding and contractors were finalized did construction start earlier this year.

Liliana Ramirez, a project manager with the Stormwater Management Division of Orange County Public Works, said that Ian brought “unprecedented rainfall” and that no system is design to fully handle such a deluge. But, she said in an emailed statement, “the drainage improvements will provide protection against a 100-year storm event.”

Any protection is welcome news to Clara and Julius Amos, who cannot bear the thought of being driven from their home again.

“I thank God there’s work going on,” Julius said. “Anything has got to help.”

“When the next flood floods this area,” Clara said, “I hope I’ll be in heaven and won’t know a thing about it.”