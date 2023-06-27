EPA closes civil rights investigation into Louisiana pollution

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a setback for environmental justice advocates, the Biden administration has closed a civil rights investigation of two Louisiana state agencies without finding discrimination in how the agencies regulated chemical plants in the area known as “Cancer Alley.” Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight The move comes after Louisiana challenged the investigation in court. In a filing Tuesday, the EPA said it had taken steps to protect vulnerable communities — including striking agreements with plants to better handle their waste and new proposed rules to limit air pollution — and thus was dropping the probe.

In their filings, the EPA and lawyers at the Justice Department said they will not take civil rights enforcement action against the agencies, Louisiana’s Department of Health and Department of Environmental Quality.

The decision is a potential legal setback to the Biden administration’s promise to help poor and minority communities disproportionately subjected to pollution, especially Black neighborhoods in Louisiana. The EPA had been investigating the state in part for its oversight of chemical companies in an industrial corridor along the Mississippi long plagued by high cancer rates.

But in recent weeks, the state’s Republican attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry has fought the effort with a federal lawsuit claiming the EPA overstepped its authority. The attorney general has asked federal judges in the Western District of Louisiana to block the investigation of Louisiana, saying the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not, as the EPA claims, give it the power to take action against policies that discriminate by creating “disparate impact,” like heavier pollution in Black neighborhoods than others.

The type of legal authority has been rarely invoked, but became a key part of the Biden strategy as it sought to do a first-ever effort to address how much more likely minority communities are to be subjected to toxic waste and industrial pollution. In addition to the Louisiana investigation, the effort included civil rights cases against Houston over illegal dump sites in Black and Latino neighborhoods and against an Alabama county for neglect and inaction over risks to Black residents from raw sewage.

Federal enforcement under this part of the Civil Rights Act “is a critical component for addressing environmental injustice,” said Patrice Simms, vice president for healthy communities at Earthjustice. “It would be deeply troubling for the EPA to back away from its commitment.”

Officials at the EPA and Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health could not immediately be reached for comment. Millard Mule, a spokesman for Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, declined comment, citing ongoing litigation.

President Donald Trump’s legacy of appointing conservatives throughout lower courts has further left environmental advocates pessimistic about the chances novel legal initiatives have of surviving court challenges.

The EPA investigation examined whether the state’s Department of Health did not provide proper assistance to Black residents on how to reduce exposure to pollution from a a neoprene facility operated by Denka, a Japanese chemicals firm. And it was reviewing the state Department of Environmental Quality’s permitting of facilities in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes, and elsewhere, including a controversial $9.4 billion complex proposed by the Formosa Plastics Group.

Earlier this year in a separate but related action, the Justice Department sued Denka to try and compel it to curb emissions of chloroprene, a carcinogen, according to the EPA. That case is still ongoing and expected to continue.

