Heat wave causes Texas deaths, tests power grid and swelters the South

A heat wave blanketing the southern United States broke records in Texas as residents hunkered down to endure several more days of triple-digit temperatures that in recent weeks have caused at least nine deaths.

The heat arrived like a blowtorch much earlier in the summer than is typical for Texas, putting residents at risk of heat-related illness, officials said. Already, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported hundreds more heat-related emergency room visits on a daily basis compared with a year ago at this time.

Officials in multiple cities pleaded with the public to stay indoors, conserve energy if possible and make use of cooling centers that were opening in public libraries in Dallas, Houston and elsewhere.

“Anyone is at risk for a heat emergency this year because we have such high heat so early in the year,” David Persse, chief medical officer for the Houston Health Department, said Wednesday in an interview on NBC affiliate station KPRC2 in Houston.

Preliminary figures from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the grid serving most of the state, indicated that demand between 5 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday exceeded the previous record set in July 2022.

On Monday, Webb County Medical Examiner Corinne Stern told county commissioners that there had been nine heat-related deaths over the past week in the region.

“We don’t see this in our county. Laredo knows heat. Webb County knows heat. And I think our county was caught a little off-guard. These are unprecedented temperatures here,” Stern said.

The National Weather Service in Houston warned that heat indexes above 108 threatened into the weekend.

“If you’ve been thinking to yourself, ‘Self, it’s felt like a raging inferno for awhile … ’ Well, here’s some reassurance that it has indeed been feeling spicy for what seems like an eternity. Heat Indices have been in the triple digits for most of June,” the agency said Tuesday night on Twitter.

Multiple heat records were broken across Texas over the past week.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” cautioned the National Weather Service, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

The heat will relent somewhat into early next week for portions of the Southeast and Mid-South, but there is no immediate end in sight for Texas, where blistering and brutal conditions look to continue at least for a few more days.

Instigating the heat has been a stagnant ridge of high pressure parked over Texas. That “heat dome” brought hot, sinking air while deflecting storm systems around it to the north. The uninterrupted sunshine helped temperatures spike by 8 degrees to 18 degrees above average.

What set this heat dome apart was not just its magnitude, however. Its stubbornness and longevity also have been big factors in its anomalous impacts. The city of Del Rio, Tex., hit 115 degrees June 21, for instance, and could reach a 10th consecutive day of tying or breaking record highs.

Heat advisories stretched from northern Florida to southern New Mexico, and excessive heat warnings have been issued for much of Texas and parts of New Mexico and Arizona and along the Gulf Coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. New Orleans is included in the zone of greatest heat risk, with actual air temperatures around 100 degrees and humidity that will push heat indexes to 115 degrees.

Excessive heat watches, meanwhile, have been posted for the lower Mississippi Valley and include Memphis and Nashville; Huntsville and Birmingham, Ala.; Jackson, Miss., Little Rock; and Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The heat blanketing the South was threatening elsewhere in the United States as well. After months of relatively cool temperatures, California was set to face its first major heat wave of the season, with triple-digit temperatures threatening in the state’s Central Valley.

