Millions of homes, schools may have to eliminate lead dust under EPA plan

In one of its strongest measures yet against a contaminant that poisons children, the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed tougher standards on lead in paint in older homes and schools, potentially triggering its removal in millions of buildings.

The new rules would almost completely prohibit lead dust in older buildings. The only contamination allowed would be the lowest levels that current removal efforts can't eliminate, the agency said. It estimates that those requirements each year would reduce lead exposures for 250,000 to 500,000 children younger than 6.

The rules apply to homes, schools, day-care centers and other facilities. While the United States has banned the sale of lead-based paint since 1978, federal rules still allowed for some low-level exposure in buildings that existed before that. The new proposal would update EPA standards to account for a new scientific consensus that lead can harm children at even the most microscopic levels, the agency said.

Under the proposal, prompted by a lawsuit, inspections that find any level of lead in a home or child-care facility would require the location to be classified as a lead hazard. That would trigger requirements for disclosures to families or home buyers, and in some cases requirements for the paint or source of the lead to be removed.

“There is no safe level of lead,” Michal Freedhoff, head of chemical safety and pollution prevention at the EPA said in a statement. “Even low levels are detrimental to children’s health, and this proposal would bring us closer to eradicating lead-based paint hazards from homes and child care facilities across the U.S. once and for all.”

The proposal comes out of a 2019 lawsuit filed by several environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, that alleged that the EPA for years set lead limits that were too high to protect people.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that the agency must set its hazard standard solely based on health factors, leading the agency to conclude that its rules must require a hazard classification at any sign of lead, the agency said. Several of the environmental groups that sued are applauding the proposal. They called the response overdue.

“EPA is finally proposing to do what the law requires, adopt truly protective lead standards,” Eve Gartner, a managing attorney at the groups’ law firm, Earthjustice, said in a statement. “This is a leap forward in the country’s long-delayed efforts to eliminate lead exposures in millions of residences.”

