Yellowstone bison gores woman as she walks away, park says

An Arizona woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison as she was walking away from the animal, park officials said Monday, in what is believed to be the first such incident this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 47-year-old from Phoenix, whose name the National Park Service has not released, and the person she was with were walking in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when they saw two bison, the park said in a news release. Even though the woman and her friend turned to walk away from the animals when they saw them, one of the bison charged at the woman and gored her Monday morning.

“The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen,” the Park Service said.

The visitor was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident is under investigation, and the Park Service said there is “no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition.” A Park Service spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

It is unclear how close the woman was to the bison before the attack. The park, which lies mostly in Wyoming, requires visitors to stay more than 25 yards from bison.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” park officials said Monday.

The goring is the first incident of its kind at Yellowstone in 2023, following several events that made headlines last year for visitors getting attacked for being too close to the bison.

On May 30, 2022, an Ohio woman visiting Yellowstone was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet into the air after she got too close to the animal, park officials said. The 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet of the animal near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. Two other people also were within 25 yards of the bison, the Park Service said in a news release. When she approached the bison on Memorial Day 2022, it charged her.

The woman, who survived the attack, suffered a puncture wound and other injuries. It is unclear whether the two other people inside the 25-yard limit were injured.

Less than a month later, a Colorado man visiting Yellowstone was gored by a bison at Old Faithful. The 34-year-old from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser on June 28, 2022, when a bull bison charged the group, according to a news release.

“Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male,” the Park Service said. The incident, which left the man with an arm injury, was described by the Park Service as another case in which a visitor was “too close to the animal.”

The next day, a Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake. The 71-year-old from West Chester, Pa., was with her daughter at the time of the incident, according to a news release.

“The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge,” the Park Service said. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, park officials said.

Bison, the as mammals in North America, have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, according to the Park Service. Bison are unpredictable and enormously strong, and although they can weigh as much as one ton and stand about 6 feet at the shoulder, bison can run up to 35 mph, which is “three times faster than humans,” the Park Service says. They can also jump up to six feet vertically “and can quickly pivot to combat predators,” according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Yellowstone is the only place in the United States where bison have continuously lived since the prehistoric age, according to the Interior Department. Between 2,300 and 5,500 bison live in Yellowstone, according to the Park Service. The Yellowstone bison are considered special because “they’re the pure descendants (free of cattle genes) of early bison that roamed our country’s grasslands,” Interior says.

Yellowstone officials have stressed that visitors must give animals space if they come near campsites, trails, boardwalks, parking lots or developed areas. Visitors should stay more than 25 yards from all large animals, such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, the Park Service says. It advises guests to stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

In the Monday statement, the Park Service emphasized it is essential to stay away from bison.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” park officials said.

The Park Service also pointed out the mating season for bison runs from mid-July through mid-August — meaning the animals “can become agitated more quickly” in the summer months.

“Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time,” the Park Service said.

