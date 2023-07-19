Northern U.S. could see aurora Wednesday night after solar outburst

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While Earth was reeling from intense wildfires, heat waves and flooding this week, the Sun was bustling with impressive eruptions from its surface. The incoming bursts of energy caused a radio blackout and is expected to bring aurora across the northern reaches of the U.S. and Europe on Wednesday night into Thursday. The activity is just a preview of what’s to come as the solar activity ramps up in upcoming years.

Experts say auroras could appear down to the mid-latitudes Wednesday night to early Thursday. For a moderate geomagnetic storm, the dancing lights could be seen in the Northeast, northern and central U.S. Plains and northern Rockies. If the geomagnetic storm ends up on the stronger side of predictions, the curtains of light could appear further south.

The recent activity began with a solar flare starting Monday evening. A solar flare is caused when the magnetic field lines near sunspots (dark spots on the sun’s surface) tangle, cross and reorganize, causing a sudden explosion of energy, according to NASA. The flare can be intense and release a lot of radiation into space, which can disrupt radio communications on Earth. Monday evening’s flare lasted eight hours.

Advertisement

“What really made it interesting is how long that went on,” said Bill Murtagh, program coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center. “A big prolonged event like that is indicative of the total energy of the eruption.”

The M5.7 solar flare from AR3363 was highly eruptive and caused the first moderate S2 solar radiation storm of SC25. The resulting CME is impressive but we think the probability of it arriving at Earth is low due to the partial halo outline and location of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/DoRGyYu2sG — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) July 18, 2023

Satellite data showed a moderate solar radiation storm and potential disturbances in high-frequency radio communications around the polar regions.

“Anyone such as the airlines relying on high frequency communications would have been affected, no doubt … during this several hour period,” Murtagh said.

The lengthy event was seen along with a separate large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun, known as a coronal mass ejection, that was headed slightly toward Earth. NOAA forecast that the coronal mass ejection could pass close enough to Earth by Thursday to cause minor (G1) to moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming (on the 1 to 5 scale), which could lead to auroras in the mid-latitudes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT AURORA FORECAST:

The Northern Lights may return to the U.S. tomorrow night or early Thursday morning as we anticipate the arrival of a significant coronal mass ejection which was released near the Sun's southwest limb yesterday (see previous posts).… pic.twitter.com/wCLXJ4ct8F — Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) July 19, 2023

Auroras are created when the Sun sends a rush of charged particles, such as through solar flares or coronal mass ejections. This burst disturbs Earth’s magnetosphere, a bubble surrounding our planet that protects us from harmful solar radiation. The solar particles collide and compress the magnetosphere, changing the shape and direction of Earth’s magnetic field lines. Some particles get trapped along those magnetic field lines and are accelerated into our upper atmosphere, where they excite molecules and release photons of lights that we see as the aurora.

Advertisement

The recent coronal mass ejection occurred on the lower right side of the Sun, which will likely send most of the charged particles into deep space and a smaller portion to Earth. Murtagh said, We do expect we’ll see somewhat of a flanking blow from this.”

In recent months, a few geomagnetic storms have struck Earth stronger than initially forecast and brought beautiful aurora sightings much farther south. Those storms registered as strong to severe, bringing the dancing lights as far south as Arizona.

Murtagh said this geomagnetic storm could end up being stronger than the official prediction, but forecasters likely won’t know until the storm travels closer. For one, they need a better look at the magnetic orientation of the incoming storm. If the magnetic field is in an orientation that clicks with Earth’s magnetic field, then it could induce strong geomagnetic storming.

Advertisement

“We’ve had [severe storm] conditions from eruptions like this in the past. It’s really hard to speculate, and it all depends on the magnetic structure,” said Murtagh. NASA predicts up to a strong (G3) geomagnetic storm, depending on the storm’s magnetic orientation, speed and placement.

Two differing views of tonight’s ongoing long-duration #SolarFlare, which sat for nearly 4 hours above M-class levels. It appears that an initial filament eruption triggered a much larger event! #spaceweather (data: AIA/SUVI/LASCO) pic.twitter.com/3JXdWhiSMO — Dr. Ryan French (@RyanJFrench) July 18, 2023

If the geomagnetic storm and auroras end up fizzling out, scientists say there will be a lot more opportunity for the dazzling light shows in the upcoming year. The Sun is currently approaching a period of maximum activity, where solar eruptions that can lead to auroras are more plentiful. Scientists predict we may hit the maximum by 2025 and will see more activity as we get closer to that point.

In the meantime, sit back and hope for clear skies.

Gift this article Gift Article