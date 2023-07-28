The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Climate chat: How hot is too hot for humans? Ask us your questions.

Join Climate Coach Michael Coren on Friday at noon Eastern time for a chat as the United States wraps up a weirdly hot week

Advice by
Climate Advice Columnist
July 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Illustration of Michael Coren
With temperatures soaring, I’m here to help you make sense of it all. Submit your questions, and join me here on Friday for the live discussion. (Illustration by Eleni Kalorkoti for The Washington Post)

There’s no question: This week has been weirdly hot. Most of the Lower 48 is experiencing its hottest week this year — and it’s one of the hottest months ever on record.

Earlier this week, I shared with readers of my Climate Coach column how the way we measure heat is confusing when conditions are this extreme: Fahrenheit no longer makes sense.

Now I want to answer your questions about why temperatures are getting higher — and what to do to stay safe amid the brutal heat.

How hot is too hot for humans to survive? Why is humidity deadly in extreme temperatures? What’s the best way to use your air conditioner? How much hotter will it get in the coming years?

Meet me here on Friday at noon Eastern time, and I’ll bring the advice.

Send me your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

