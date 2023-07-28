There’s no question: This week has been weirdly hot. Most of the Lower 48 is experiencing its hottest week this year — and it’s one of the hottest months ever on record.
Now I want to answer your questions about why temperatures are getting higher — and what to do to stay safe amid the brutal heat.
How hot is too hot for humans to survive? Why is humidity deadly in extreme temperatures? What’s the best way to use your air conditioner? How much hotter will it get in the coming years?
Meet me here on Friday at noon Eastern time, and I’ll bring the advice.
Send me your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
