These maps show where wildfires are burning in Hawaii

By
and 
August 10, 2023 at 11:02 a.m. EDT
1 min

Swiftly moving wildfires across Hawaii have burned hundreds of acres, killed at least 36 people, caused mass evacuations and burned at least one historic town on Maui to the ground. Here’s a look at where fires have burned within the past 48 hours, according to NASA data:

Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

The town of Lahaina on the island of Maui suffered widespread damage. Homes and buildings were leveled as people fled and firefighters tried to get the blazes under control.

Much of Lahaina has been destroyed. Before-and-after images show the ruin.

Lahaina

DETAIL

JUNE 25

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

Stream

AUG. 9

Lahaina Shores

Beach Resort

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

stream

300 feet

Lahaina

DETAIL

JUNE 25

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

Stream

AUG. 9

Lahaina Shores

Beach Resort

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

stream

300 feet

Lahaina

DETAIL

JUNE 25

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

Stream

AUG. 9

Lahaina Shores

Beach Resort

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

stream

300 feet

Lahaina

DETAIL

JUNE 25

AUG. 9

Lahaina Shores

Beach Resort

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Front St.

Front St.

Aholo Rd

Aholo Rd

Kauaula

Stream

Kauaula

stream

300 feet

Lahaina was blanketed in smoke Wednesday. Entire blocks appeared to have burned down, and buildings were left smoldering. A local conservation group said the Baldwin Home Museum, the oldest house in Maui and a historic site, had probably burned down.

Lahaina

DETAIL

JAN. 24, 2022

Front St.

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

500 feet

AUG. 9

Kohola Brewery

Church

Shopping mall

Old Lahaina Center

Sacred Hearts School

Church

Lahaina

DETAIL

JAN. 24, 2022

Front St.

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

500 feet

AUG. 9

Kohola Brewery

Church

Shopping mall

Old Lahaina Center

Sacred Hearts School

Church

Lahaina

DETAIL

JAN. 24, 2022

Front St.

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

500 feet

AUG. 9

Kohola Brewery

Church

Shopping mall

Old Lahaina

Center

Sacred Hearts School

Wo Hing

Museum

Church

Lahaina

DETAIL

JAN. 24, 2022

AUG. 9

Kohola Brewery

Church

Front St.

Old Lahaina

Center

Honoapi'ilani Hwy

Sacred Hearts School

Wo Hing

Museum

Church

500 feet

Lahaina is home to a 150-year-old banyan tree, believed to be the largest tree of its kind in the United States. Fears about its fate grew as the fire tore through the town. In satellite images, it appeared to remain standing but to have been burned.

Lahaina

DETAIL

MARCH 24

Lahaina

harbor

Prison St.

Front St.

200 feet

AUG. 9

The Lahaina banyan

tree is the

largest banyan tree

in the U.S.

Hale Pa'ahao

Prison

Front St.

Church

Lahaina

harbor

School

Lahaina

DETAIL

MARCH 24

Lahaina

harbor

Prison St.

Front St.

200 feet

AUG. 9

Church

The Lahaina banyan

tree is the

largest banyan tree

in the U.S.

Hale Pa'ahao

Prison

Prison St.

Front St.

Church

Lahaina

harbor

King Kamehameha III

Elementary school

Lahaina

DETAIL

MARCH 24

Prison St.

Lahaina

harbor

Front St.

200 feet

AUG. 9

Church

The Lahaina banyan

tree is the

largest banyan tree

in the U.S.

Hale Pa'ahao

Prison

Front St.

Prison St.

Church

Lahaina

harbor

King Kamehameha III

Elementary school

Lahaina

DETAIL

MARCH 24

AUG. 9

Church

The Lahaina banyan

tree is the

largest banyan tree

in the U.S.

Hale Pa'ahao

Prison

Prison St.

Lahaina

harbor

Prison St.

Front St.

Church

Lahaina

harbor

Front St.

King Kamehameha III

Elementary school

200 feet

Kelsey Ables and Lyric Li contributed to this report.

Loading...
Loading...