These maps show where wildfires are burning in Hawaii

Swiftly moving wildfires across Hawaii have burned hundreds of acres, killed at least 36 people, caused mass evacuations and burned at least one historic town on Maui to the ground. Here’s a look at where fires have burned within the past 48 hours, according to NASA data:
Much of Lahaina has been destroyed. Before-and-after images show the ruin.
Lahaina
DETAIL
JUNE 25
Honoapi'ilani Hwy
Front St.
Aholo Rd
Kauaula
Stream
AUG. 9
Lahaina Shores
Beach Resort
Honoapi'ilani Hwy
Front St.
Aholo Rd
Kauaula
stream
300 feet
Lahaina was blanketed in smoke Wednesday. Entire blocks appeared to have burned down, and buildings were left smoldering. A local conservation group said the Baldwin Home Museum, the oldest house in Maui and a historic site, had probably burned down.
AUG. 9
Kohola Brewery
Church
Shopping mall
Old Lahaina Center
Sacred Hearts School
Church
AUG. 9
Kohola Brewery
Church
Shopping mall
Old Lahaina Center
Sacred Hearts School
Church
Lahaina is home to a 150-year-old banyan tree, believed to be the largest tree of its kind in the United States. Fears about its fate grew as the fire tore through the town. In satellite images, it appeared to remain standing but to have been burned.
AUG. 9
The Lahaina banyan
tree is the
largest banyan tree
in the U.S.
Hale Pa'ahao
Prison
Front St.
Church
AUG. 9
Church
The Lahaina banyan
tree is the
largest banyan tree
in the U.S.
Hale Pa'ahao
Prison
Prison St.
Front St.
Church
Lahaina
harbor
King Kamehameha III
Elementary school
AUG. 9
Church
The Lahaina banyan
tree is the
largest banyan tree
in the U.S.
Hale Pa'ahao
Prison
Front St.
Prison St.
Church
Lahaina
harbor
King Kamehameha III
Elementary school
Kelsey Ables and Lyric Li contributed to this report.