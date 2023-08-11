How the Maui fires compare with some of the deadliest US wildfires

The Lahaina fire that has surged through Hawaii is already one of the deadliest in U.S. history. Many of the country’s most fatal fires took place in the late 19th and early 20th centuries before modern wildfire prevention and fighting techniques. But the Lahaina fire is the second-deadliest fire in the last 100 years behind the 2018 Camp fire in California, the most destructive in the state’s history.

The size of the Lahaina fire is a small fraction of the sprawling Camp fire, which burned through over 150,000 acres. But its speed and locale made it especially deadly.

Violent winds, intensified by differences in atmospheric pressure from Hurricane Dora, and months of drought helped a series of blazes move at an astounding rate across the island. The fire quickly descended on the historic town of Lahaina and a failure of the country’s emergency siren left residents with little or no notice. Much of the town was destroyed.

The death toll is expected to rise as the search for victims continues. In a news conference Thursday evening, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said he does not know what the final number might be.

“It’s going to be horrible and tragic when we get that number,” he said.

