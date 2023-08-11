Live updates At least 55 dead as fires ravage Maui; Hawaii governor warns ‘climate change is here’

The wild fires ripping through Maui have killed at least 55 people, razed the historic town of Lahaina to the ground, and caused extensive damage that will likely take years and cost billions of dollars to repair, officials said Thursday. Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said the death toll was expected to rise and urged residents to refrain from returning to Lahaina until the deceased are recovered. Speaking at the news conference, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) connected the fires to global warming: “Climate change is here and it’s affecting the islands,” he said.
Here’s what to know
- None of the four major fires that erupted on Maui on Tuesday have been fully contained yet, Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said at the news conference Thursday. He cautioned that there is still “potential for rapid fire behavior” and instructed the public to stay alert.
- President Biden declared a “major disaster” in Hawaii on Thursday and ordered federal aid to areas affected by wildfires, according to the White House. More than 130 Hawaii National Guard members have been activated, and helicopters are searching for those left behind in areas without power and accessible roads.
- Nearly 11,000 people remain without power on Maui, according to PowerOutage.us. It could take weeks to months to get power back up in some of the affected places, Gov. Green said.
- Green called on people across the state of Hawaii to consider temporarily housing residents who have lost their homes in the fires. “If you have the capacity to take someone in from west Maui, please do,” he said.
- Officials were not able to clarify exactly how many structures were damaged in Lahaina. “At this point, the number doesn’t matter because the whole thing is gone,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said. “I’m telling you, nothing is there.”
