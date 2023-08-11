Live updates At least 55 dead as fires ravage Maui; Hawaii governor warns ‘climate change is here’

The wild fires ripping through Maui have killed at least 55 people, razed the historic town of Lahaina to the ground, and caused extensive damage that will likely take years and cost billions of dollars to repair, officials said Thursday. Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said the death toll was expected to rise and urged residents to refrain from returning to Lahaina until the deceased are recovered. Speaking at the news conference, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) connected the fires to global warming: “Climate change is here and it’s affecting the islands,” he said.