Live updates Maui death toll reaches 67 as authorities race to contain wildfires

The death toll from the Hawaii wildfires rose to at least 67 on Friday, officials said, as firefighters continued to battle flare-ups in three fires. The Lahaina and Pulehu/Kihei fires were both at least 80 percent contained as of late afternoon local time, Maui County said, but the Upcountry Maui fire was only half contained.
- Residents in Kaanapali, a popular resort area north of Lahaina, were being evacuated Friday evening, the Maui Police Department said on Facebook.
- Local officials advised residents to exclusively drink bottled water, saying that local water systems could contain harmful contaminants. Structures in the Upper Kula system and the Lahaina water system were destroyed by the fire and might have caused benzene — a carcinogen — to enter the water system, they said.
- The death toll is likely to rise when rescue teams search inside buildings for victims, Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. told NBC’s “Today” show on Friday. It could take a week or longer to sift through “rubble and ashes” in Lahaina and establish a final death toll, Green said to CNN.
- The Lahaina fire that has surged through Hawaii is already one of the deadliest in U.S. history. It is the second-deadliest fire in the last 100 years, after the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California that killed 85 people and leveled the town of Paradise.
