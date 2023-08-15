Climate Coach Why you should wear reef-safe sunscreen, even if you’re not snorkeling (Illustration by Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; iStock)

Each day of summer camp, my parents would slather green goo all over my body. This gelatinous sunscreen, its texture reminiscent of a blended amphibian, kept me from being scorched by the Florida sun. Unfortunately, like almost all sunscreens of the era, it probably contained a panoply of chemicals we’re now seeing as potentially hazardous to our health and environment.

Scientists are debating just what risk sunscreens pose in the real world. There’s no debate that UV-blocking chemicals in sunscreen prevent sunburns, which can be a major factor in deadly skin cancers such as melanoma. But new findings have prompted scientists to take a closer look at what else those chemicals do.

For now, researchers at the Food and Drug Administration say, no evidence exists that these chemicals pose imminent health risks to people. A 2020 review of 29 studies did not find enough data to corroborate the causal association between elevated systemic levels of the chemicals and adverse health outcomes. But oxybenzone, and the dozen or so other common ingredients in chemical sunscreens, are under active review for safety by the FDA.

“There isn’t enough data to suggest whether [these chemicals] are truly harmful or not,” says Teo Soleymani, an assistant clinical professor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and director of dermatologic surgery at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center. “But there is enough smoldering science that’s coming out suggesting that chemical sunscreens may not be completely harmless, especially when applied in large amounts over time.”

One recent study, he noted, showed a common ingredient in about 2,400 commercial sun-protection sunscreens, octocrylene, breaks down into a well-known carcinogen and endocrine disrupter.

With so many ingredients in sunscreen under investigation, what’s a sun lover to do?

An easy solution: Stop using them. Chemical sunscreens once might have outperformed their mineral counterparts, but that’s no longer the case. Sunscreens have come a long way in cost, effectiveness and aesthetics. While often marketed as safer around coral reefs than traditional chemical sunscreens, the mineral varieties may offer even more.

What’s good for the reef, it turns out, is good for you.

Why we need the sun

Humans need sunlight. Our bodies rely on it to synthesize vitamin D, as well as to help ward off maladies from depression to breast cancer to cardiovascular disease.

While many dermatologists recommend using sunscreen every day, or even avoiding intense sun altogether, a growing body of scientific literature underscores that many of us don’t get enough time outdoors in the sun. We just need to do it safely. The greatest risk is sunburns, not sunshine.

Intense sun exposure for long periods, especially for those with fair skin, is unambiguously damaging. Ultraviolet light known as UVA and UVB penetrates deep into the skin, damaging critical enzymes and tissues, leading to premature aging and skin cancer. Experiencing several blistering sunburns in childhood more than doubles your risk of getting melanoma, especially for those with genetic risk factors.

But moderate exposure to the sun brings profound benefits. In 2016, a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that regular sun exposure for nearly 30,000 women in Sweden lowered the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and skin cancer deaths (cases of melanoma rose, but those with the highest sun exposure were far less likely to die of the disease than those who avoided the sun).

“Nonsmokers who avoided sun exposure had a life expectancy similar to smokers in the highest sun exposure group,” the authors of the study concluded, “indicating that avoidance of sun exposure is a risk factor for death of a similar magnitude as smoking.”

Additional studies have corroborated this connection. A 2020 review article evaluating more than 100 studies estimated 820,000 deaths across the United States and Europe were associated with too little sunlight. “Insufficient sun exposure has become a real public health problem,” the authors said.

Even countries such as Australia, where skin cancer rates are among the highest in the world, temper their recommendations.

“Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun has both beneficial and harmful effects on human health,” states a position paper endorsed by the Australasian College of Dermatologists. “A balance is required between excessive sun exposure which increases the risk of skin cancer and enough sun exposure to maintain adequate vitamin D levels,” alongside benefits such as lower blood pressure and improvements in mood. The group recommends using sunscreen, along with hats, clothing, sunglasses and shade, to prevent sun damage.

What’s a safe sunscreen?

There are two kinds of sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens, typically containing titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, are derived from tiny metallic particles not absorbed by the body. These particles create a thin layer that physically blocks and scatters the sun’s rays, preventing ultraviolet light from being absorbed. Chemical sunscreens, by contrast, use compounds that filter these rays before they damage the skin but are readily absorbed through the skin.

The FDA, and many doctors, have emphasized there is insufficient evidence to remove the dozen or so active ingredients in chemical sunscreens. But the agency’s research also shows these chemicals are absorbed by the body in amounts that “surpassed the FDA threshold for potentially waiving some of the additional safety studies for sunscreens.” After a growing number of laboratory studies raised concerns about human health risks, the agency put these previously approved sunscreen ingredients under review.

Only two active sunscreen ingredients were officially deemed generally accepted as safe by the FDA: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the primary ingredients in mineral sunscreens.

This comes at the same time as evidence that chemical sunscreens, an estimated 4,000 tons of which wash into the oceans each year, may damage or kill corals. In the lab, at least, common UV blockers in sunscreens are lethal to coral. Coral and other crucial marine invertebrates suffer bleaching, DNA damage and deformation after exposure to oxybenzone, reports the University of Central Florida.

Evidence of mortality in the wild is hard to come by. A comprehensive 2021 review in the journal Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry analyzed data from multiple studies and found “limited evidence to suggest that their presence is causing significant harm” to coral reefs but warned against ignoring potential risks.

Governments that benefit from coral reefs and the tourists they attract are banning the substances anyway. Hawaii recently banned the UV filters oxybenzone or octinoxate for anyone without a prescription. Similar restrictions have spread from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Palau, Bonaire, Aruba and Mexico.

Chemicals are falling out of fashion

The market is already moving away from this first generation of sunscreen chemicals. In 2019, 60 percent of sunscreens contained the concerning oxybenzone, says the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that has done comprehensive assessments of sunscreens and cosmetics. This year, that number fell to only 13 percent of non-mineral sunscreens, and the chemical company BASF announced it will no longer supply octocrylene after “listening to the growing concerns'' about the product, and noted that mineral sunscreens were on the rise.

“This is really being driven by consumer demand, not federal regulation,” says Emily Spilman, who helps evaluate skin-care products and cosmetics at EWG. Spilman expects the FDA review process to stretch for years as the FDA takes a wait-and-see approach rather than restrict ingredients suspected of causing harm. Even after 35 years of reviewing sunscreens for safety and efficacy, she says, the FDA still lacks the data to definitively say whether they cause harm. And it has not approved newer, potentially safer alternatives as the European Union has done.

“You can’t rely on companies or regulation to ensure these are safe,” says Spilman. “That is on the consumer to make a difference by continuing to choose healthier options and asking manufacturers to use [safer] ingredients.”

Fortunately, there are many effective options on the market.

How to pick a no-compromise sunscreen

EWG says mineral sunscreens deliver better protection than most chemical formulations on the market, with the lowest risk to your health and ocean life. Those put off by the chalky texture or white cast of previous mineral sunscreens can find formulations that reduce or eliminate these issues. For those who still prefer a chemical sunscreen, she suggests ones with 3 percent avobenzone for broad-spectrum protection with low concerns about potential developmental or reproductive toxicity.

If you’re shopping, EVG recommends looking for broad-spectrum sunscreens that block UVA and UVB rays, as well as a sun protection factor of 30 or greater for outdoor activities such as running and swimming. Sunscreens above SPF 50 “offer minimal extra protection and may be more costly,” according to the University of California at Davis.

And get a big bottle: Experts recommend applying one ounce — equivalent to what might fill a shot glass — over your entire body. Most people fall short on that, making the application less effective. And skip the sprays, because much of the sunscreen is lost in the air and there are concerns about inhalation of such products.

Enjoy the sun.