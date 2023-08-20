The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Caution tapes blocks entrance to El Medano beach in Cabo San Lucas as Hurricane Hilary lashes Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Saturday. (Monserrat Zavala/Reuters)

Live updates Tropical Storm Hilary slows as it heads to California; man killed in Mexico

Hilary became a tropical storm Sunday morning as it barreled toward Southern California — the region bracing for dangerous flooding and hazardous winds. The deadly storm slowed from a hurricane before its anticipated landfall, but it is expected to bring extreme and wide-reaching effects to California, the Desert Southwest and Baja California in Mexico. Tens of millions of people are under a tropical storm warning, the first of its kind to hit Southern California in 84 years.  
