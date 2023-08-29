Florida braces for ‘extreme life-threatening’ storm surge

The Gulf Coast of Florida is bracing for a major storm surge as Hurricane Idalia continues to build strength on its march toward the state’s vulnerable northwestern coastline.
With waters predicted to swell up to 15 feet in some spots, battering waves and rising seas are expected to wash away buildings, marinas, docks and piers and discharge a river of dangerous floating debris into the floodwaters. A surge this size would erode beaches, and rip boats away from their moorings, stranding them ashore. Many communities may be uninhabitable for weeks.
Even though the eye of Idalia is forecast to pass north of Tampa, the upswell of water from the storm’s powerful winds still may cause damage in and around the city. The hurricane is expected to intensify Tuesday before making landfall in the Big Bend region between Tampa and Tallahassee as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning.
Although not as densely populated as other parts of Florida, Big Bend is particularly vulnerable to storm surges. The shallow seafloor and curved coastline act like a basket, collecting the surging waters and funneling them inland.
“If a storm hits an island, for example, a lot of that surge of water can go around,” said Steven Morey, an oceanographer at Florida A&M University. But in Florida’s Big Bend, “the water can pile up without a lot of escape,” he added.
The high tide from an approaching super blue moon will compound the storm surge and push waters even higher.
Historically, this stretch of marshy coastline has been lucky, having been spared for decades from major hurricanes. But that means many Big Bend communities have not hardened their coastal infrastructure for big storms, Morey said.
“Because this area has not experienced many storms in the past, those communities that do exist along it are not very resilient to this type of storm,” he said.
