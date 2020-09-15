3. SMOKE FROM WESTERN FIRES Oregon, Washington and parts of California are struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog, the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.
4. BILL COSBY’S LEGAL ACTION The actor was the first celebrity to go on trial in the #MeToo era, and his appeal could resolve lingering questions about how sexual abuse cases should be tried.
5. CIVIL RIGHTS ICON’S HOUSE ON TOUR The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit two-story building where Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy and has yet to find a permanent U.S. home.
