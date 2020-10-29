A veteran of 10 major league seasons, Brach is 37-27 with a 3.39 ERA for San Diego (2011-13), Baltimore (2014-18), Atlanta (2019), the Cubs (2019) and the Mets (2019-20).
He agreed to a contract with the Mets last December that included an $850,000 salary for 2020 and the option, which had a $1.25 million base prices plus escalators. He earned $314,815 in prorated pay for the pandemic-shortened season.
