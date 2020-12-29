The 94-acre (0.38 square kilometer) site is used for low-level radioactive waste, the Daily Sentinel reported. It “is the only government-owned, noncommercial disposal facility in the country still open to accept uranium mill tailings,” the Department of Energy said in a statement earlier this month.
The department said the site is 95% full, but at current disposal rates, it has space to operate for another 87 years.
