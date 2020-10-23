Neither Reed nor police specified what kind of animal it was or provided other details.
“The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family member’s name on it to try to intimidate us,” Reed said in a statement released by his office. “We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger.”
Reed represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, which covers a large swath of the state north of the Pennsylvania border.
He faces Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the Nov. 3 election.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.