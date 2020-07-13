Images on the website resembled firearms components but were advertised as components for vehicles, authorities said in a release.
Silencers also are known as suppressors. They reduce the sound and muzzle flash from gunshots. They are illegal to buy or possess in many states without a proper license.
“This website, operated from China, blatantly disregarded our customs laws, smuggled illegal silencers into our country, and placed the American public at risk,” said Vance Callender, Homeland Security special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.
Homeland Security uses court orders to redirect suspect websites to those controlled by the agency, which then posts banners with public service announcements warning consumers against purchasing illegal goods.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.