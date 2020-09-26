Activists are also protesting the planned destruction of several villages to make way for the expansion of the Garzweiler strip mine, west of Cologne.
Police and utility company RWE said some protesters broke into the mine and coal storage facilities early Saturday.
The Garzweiler mine and nearby power plants have been a focus of protests for several years. Environmentalists say they are among the biggest sources of harmful pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.
