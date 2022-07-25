(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) EXTREME SUMMER Yellowstone is this town’s golden ticket. Climate change risks that. Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. To tour the spectacular Northern Range of Yellowstone National Park each summer, hundreds of thousands of tourists drive along this highway. On the way to the park, the road snakes past mountains and vistas and rocky waters and through the gateway town of Gardiner, Mont. On June 13, torrential rains intensified by climate change turned the tributary into a furious rush of water that swept the road away. (NPS) And Gardiner was suddenly cut off, caught on the wrong side of extreme weather.

Roads like these are the lifeblood of places like Gardiner, which depends on the seasonal rhythm of engines to keep their shops filled and hotels occupied.

The collapsed road turned Gardiner into a dead-end town, severing its access to tourism dollars just as the summer season began.

The town itself escaped the worst of mudslides and flooding. But once tourists discovered they would be blocked from entering the park, they canceled their reservations — even those in December.

“This hidden underlying damage is economic," said Mike Skelton, president of Gardiner’s Chamber of Commerce and owner of Yellowstone Wonders, which conducts private tours of the park.

“In a normal summer, you really didn’t have to market Gardiner,” Skelton said. “The park was the draw.”

Now, Skelton says his focus is to spread the word that Gardiner is open for business — even if the nearby entrance to the park isn’t.

Currently, only visitors traveling with licensed tour operators can access the park using an old stage coach that has been revitalized in the last few weeks. The goal is to pave it, as a quick fix, before winter comes. But rebuilding Yellowstone’s roads may take 3 to 5 years and cost $1 billion.

The June floods at Yellowstone represent one more stark example of natural disasters made more common by climate change. National parks sit on the front lines of a warming planet, increasingly vulnerable to wildfires, drought, rising sea levels, shrinking glaciers, and more intense storms. One recent study found that 223 national parks, or more than half of all parks in the Lower 48 states, are at risk.

MONTANA 89 Gardiner 191 Park entrances Canyon Village 89 YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK 14 191 Yellowstone Lake WYOMING IDAHO John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway Grand Teton Natl. Park 10 MILES Sources: European Space Agency (base image), USGS (elevation) 89 MONTANA 191 Gardiner Park entrances Canyon Village 89 YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK 14 191 Yellowstone Lake WYOMING IDAHO John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway Grand Teton Natl. Park 10 MILES Sources: European Space Agency (base image), USGS (elevation) 89 MONTANA 191 Gardiner Canyon Village Park entrances 89 191 YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK 14 191 Yellowstone Lake WYOMING IDAHO John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway Grand Teton Natl. Park 10 MILES Sources: European Space Agency (base image), USGS (elevation) 89 MONTANA 191 Gardiner Canyon Village Park entrances 89 191 YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK 191 14 Yellowstone Lake WYOMING IDAHO John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway Grand Teton Natl. Park 10 MILES Sources: European Space Agency (base image), USGS (elevation)

At Acadia National Park, on the coast of Maine, severe rains shut down a portion of the park’s historic carriage roads, a favorite for both bicyclists and pedestrians. In Yosemite National Park, flames are threatening some of the tallest trees in the world.

At Glacier National Park, the glaciers are melting. At Joshua Tree National Park, the Joshua trees are dying.

At Biscayne National Park in the Florida Keys, warmer waters have bleached marine life out of coral reefs. In Alaska last year, melting permafrost triggered a landslide that washed out the only road into Denali National Park.

“The road closure is such a dramatic thing for visitation there,” said Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association. “Most people are missing out on the classic Denali experience, and going all the way to the mountain and enjoying the largest mountain in North America.”

(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Gardiner MONT. North Entrance WYO. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK IDAHO The storm in Yellowstone initially shut down all five entrances into the park. Within three weeks, most reopened. The North Entrance in Gardiner remains closed, as noticed by the elk. MONT. WYO. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK West Entrance IDAHO Meanwhile, visitors have flocked to the West Entrance. Cars lined up for miles on reopening day, pushing traffic all the way back to the town of West Yellowstone in Montana.

Within a few hours of reopening, most of the park’s attractions were already nearly overrun. Some visitors waited out the storm, traveling to other parks instead.

Justin Kohler and his children Boden, 7, and Quinny, 4, had come from Utah. Kohler said his family decided to go to Grand Teton National Park instead for a few days, and came back to Yellowstone when it reopened.

The bustle of crowds rerouted to West Yellowstone made Gardiner’s streets feel all the more empty.

Yellowstone's Grand Prismatic Spring, Lower Falls, and bison population attract millions of visitors every year. The floods in June closed Yellowstone down before some parts of the national park reopened earlier this month. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Dick McCumber, who runs the barbecue food truck Follow Yer’ Nose Smokewagon in Gardiner, said he hopes people return so he can salvage what’s left of the summer.

Days before the flood, McCumber didn’t have enough space in the smoker for meats.

Water contamination forced restaurants to shut down, leaving locals and tourists without many places to eat. The Smokewagon was spared from the contamination because the truck was located several miles away from the river and is connected to its own septic and well.

McCumber said he was the only place still running after the storm. He says he’s not planning to move his wheels anytime soon.

“I’d rather stick it out, personally," he said.

McCumber was a white-water guide for 15 years before moving to Gardiner. He began to smoke meat with the help of his friend more than a decade ago after winning his smoker in a raffle.

“It’s kind of a special little place," McCumber said. "It’s a white-water rafting community, so I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for all of those raft guides.”

(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) “I’m not giving up on Gardiner. I love that little community.” “We were set up for our best summer ever and now, we are barely surviving.” “The business will weather the storm, and we’ll be prepared when we can get into the park from Gardiner."

Sarah Ondrus and her husband cater to adventurers, with vacation rentals, rafting tours and other businesses. Before the flood, they had more than 20 employees. Now, they’re down to 9.

“We do not blame anyone for leaving,” Ondrus said. “We did not have enough work for them.”

The couple had dealt with the pandemic and a fire that destroyed one of their rafting offices, she said, “but this flood is by far the worst that has happened” since Ondrus moved to Yellowstone in 2000.

“There is no way we could have prepared for this,” she said. “We were set up for our best summer ever and now, we are barely surviving. We are basically open … to issue refunds.”

A month before Barack Obama left office, then-National Park Service Director Jonathan B. Jarvis issued a directive ordering agency staff to take climate change into account when developing management plans for the lands and waters they steward. Trump administration officials revoked the policy in 2017, and the Biden administration has yet to restore it.

After the floods and Yellowstone shutdown, many tourists canceled their reservations to visit and stay nearby. Businesses in Gardiner, Mont., have lost income and seasonal workers. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

“People are not coming because they think Gardiner has been destroyed and they don’t want to come if they can’t drive into Yellowstone National Park,” Ondrus said. “We just have to remind people that Gardiner, Montana, is a beautiful and fun destination, and then hope for the best.”

Keeping business in Yellowstone and promoting the park’s access has been a priority for Dave McGlashan. McGlashan and his wife Amanda Fox run Adventure Treks, a company that operates summer camps for young adults across the country, including in Yellowstone.

But McGlashan says there’s one other major factor that is threatening access to national parks in Western states: heat.

Outdoor recreation generates billions in revenues for Montana and Wyoming, according to a 2020 analysis by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. But this income disappears if visitors cannot access these sites.

As climate impacts increase and temperatures swell, McGlashan says tour companies are rethinking their future operations. He said national park closures as a result of wildfires or even potential wildfires, particularly in California, are happening earlier and more often, making it harder to have a sustainable business.

“We don't know where we're going to operate in the next 10 to 15 years,” McGlashan said. “We're not going to be able to operate 100 students in California when it's 120 degrees.”

McGlashan remains optimistic that by introducing hundreds of young adults each year to the natural world, they would begin to think about “those incredible treasures we have in the country.”

“You only protect,” says McGlashan, “the things that you know about.”

An empty road that leads to the city of Gardiner, Mont., on June 20, 2022, days after the flooding of Yellowstone National Park. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Julie Vitkovskaya reported from Washington. Salwan Georges reported and photographed from Gardiner. Joshua Partlow reported from Olympia.