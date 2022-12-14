The surprising reasons parts of Earth are warming more slowly

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It has become common to focus on the fastest-warming places, regions where human-charged climate change is raising temperatures at an alarming speed. In the Arctic, where sea ice is rapidly disappearing, warming may be occurring more than four times faster than anywhere else on the planet. The World Meteorological Organization said recently that Europe, where extreme summer heat has killed thousands in recent years, is the fastest-warming continent.

On the flip side of the world’s global warming hot spots: parts of the planet that are warming more slowly than others, often much slower than the global average of about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the middle of the 20th century, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the nonprofit organization Berkeley Earth.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

But rather than offer lessons for how to limit temperatures from rising, these relatively cool spots offer yet another example of how humanity has damaged the planet.

They are among the places where global warming’s influence is weakest, mainly because of man-made factors: air pollution, the ozone hole and melting ice.

Here are a few of them, and the influences behind them:

A depleted ozone layer slows Antarctic warming