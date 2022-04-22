Climate & Environment

With a little human help, this butterfly is back — at least this year

By Dino Grandoni and Melina Mara | Apr 22, 2022

North America’s most famous butterfly is back. But will it last?

After years of decline, nearly 250,000 monarch butterflies descended upon the Pacific Coast this winter. The more than 100-fold increase over the previous year’s total, according to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, offers an encouraging sign for the growing community of monarch admirers working to save the iconic insect. It’s the highest tally since 2016.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

But the butterfly’s bumper year may not herald a long-term comeback. Insect populations can fluctuate wildly year to year. Pesticides, habitat destruction, and global warming still threaten the orange-and-black itinerant.

Hundreds of other butterfly species are disappearing across the American West as the region becomes drier and hotter. Butterflies and other pollinating insects play a key role in sustaining both crops and wild plants.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

But the recent monarch sightings have rekindled hope. Dozens of scientists, activists and everyday folks are planting pit stops for the western monarch as it makes its epic annual migration from as far away as British Columbia to overwintering groves on the California coast.

Along the way, they hope to inch the monarch off a path to extinction.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Monarchs in Pacific Grove. Recent sightings have rekindled hope for the butterflies.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

In Oakland, Calif., Tora Rocha is making sure that even a crowded city can be a monarch refuge. “I realized that it wasn’t just farmers and pesticides that are killing pollinators,” Rocha said. “I had an epiphany in the middle of the night and said, ‘Oh my God, I have to change this.’ "

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

So as supervisor of the Gardens at Lake Merritt, Rocha planted 12,000 square feet of gardens full of milkweed, the only plant on which the butterfly lays its eggs, and other nectar-rich plants. “And then the monarch started showing up,” she said. “It was very quick.”

Now retired, she runs a grass-roots group called the Pollinator Posse that teaches both children and adults about insect conservation.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Children chase monarchs in a pollinator garden in Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif, in March 2021.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Tora Rocha, co-founder of Oakland's Pollinator Posse, teaches children about butterflies.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Biology teacher Terry Smith, co-founder of the Pollinator Posse, helps children search for monarch eggs in milkweed.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

More than 100 miles to the east in Mariposa County, Heather Bernikoff lamented the irony of how few monarchs now visit her ranch in the Sierra Nevada foothills. (“Mariposa” is Spanish for butterfly.) “Just little by little, you just don’t even notice that they’ve gone away," she said.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

As an Indigenous woman raised with “love for our planet,” she knew she needed to act after reading about the monarch’s decline. She planted over 1,000 plants for pollinators, fencing off about 7.5 acres.

When “one gorgeous, big monarch” finally showed up a few miles from the ranch last September, she took off running. “I wanted to get a picture, and I wanted to see what it was going to land on,” she said.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Heather Bernikoff heads out in July 2021 to water pollinator plants such as milkweed on her ranch in Catheys Valley, Calif.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Bernikoff hopes to draw monarchs to Mariposa County.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Bernikoff waters milkweed plants.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Bernikoff blesses herself before going out to look for monarchs with Yosemite National Park's Miwuk tribal elder Bill Tucker.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

A European cabbage butterfly lands on a milkweed plant along the Merced River just outside Yosemite.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Bernikoff and Tucker stop to look at the rebuilding of the Miwuk village in Yosemite.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Deedee Soto is a biologist and pollinator conservation planner with the Xerces Society. She works with growers and ranchers in California’s Central Valley to plant hedgerows of woody plants, restoring native habitat within farmlands.

Helping the monarch, she said, can be good for both farmers and other wildlife. The hedgerows can also support ladybugs that prey on crop pests.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

While this winter’s uptick in monarchs is encouraging, she said, the population is “still nowhere near what it was in the past.” A 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report found that nearly a billion of the butterflies had vanished since 1990.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

In California's Central Valley, Xerces Society field biologist Deedee Soto inspects hedgerows planted to re-create a pollinator habitat.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Soto logs information on the hedgerows planted at the Terranova Ranch in Fresno.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Helping the monarch, Soto said, can be good for both farmers and other wildlife.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

While the increase in monarchs is encouraging, Soto said, the population is “still nowhere near what it was in the past.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

In 2020, Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined that the monarch’s numbers were so low that it warranted protection under the Endangered Species Act. But the agency declined to give it federal safeguards, arguing that other species should take priority. The agency will revisit its status each year.

Until then, many Californians will keep planting milkweed. “We just don’t have time to wait,” Rocha said. “We need to keep this momentum going.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

A mural on Main Street in the town of Mariposa celebrates the area's features, including monarch butterflies.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Monarchs wintering in Pacific Grove. This season's tally for the butterflies on the Pacific Coast is the highest since 2016.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

