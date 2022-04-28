Fire-relatedNon-fireAll tree coverloss

Massive wildfires helped fuel global forest losses in 2021

Fires accounted for more than a third of the world’s tree cover losses last year — the largest share on record

By John Muyskens
, 
Naema Ahmed
and 
Brady Dennis
 

Unprecedented wildfires raged across Russia in 2021, burning vast swaths of forest, sending smoke as far as the North Pole and unleashing astounding amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Logging operations continued. Insect infestations wreaked havoc. The relentless expansion of agriculture, meanwhile, fueled the disappearance of critical tropical forests in Brazil and elsewhere at a rate of 10 soccer fields a minute.

Around the globe, 2021 brought more devastating losses for the world’s forests, according to a satellite-based survey by the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch. Earth saw more than 97,500 square miles of tree cover vanish last year, an area roughly the size of Oregon.

Tree cover loss in 2021

due to fire

Russia

20,690 square miles lost

Brazil

2,300

United

States

Canada

6,210

Bolivia

3,310

Australia

Tree cover loss in 2021

due to fire

Russia

20,690 square miles lost

Brazil

2,300

United

States

Canada

6,210

3,310

Bolivia

Australia

Tree cover loss in 2021 due to fire

Russia

20,690 square miles lost

Brazil

2,300

Canada

United States

DR

Congo

6,210

3,310

Paraguay

Greece

Bolivia

Argentina

Peru

960

Mexico

Australia

Indonesia

510

Tree cover loss in 2021 due to fire

Canada

6,210

Russia

United States

20,690 square miles lost

3,310

Bolivia

Australia

960

510

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Indonesia

2,300

Paraguay

Algeria

Nicaragua

Ukraine

Peru

DR

Congo

Greece

“When we lose forests, it’s kind of like locking in emissions,” said Stephanie Roe, lead global climate scientist for the World Wildlife Fund, comparing it to building a coal plant that will emit planet-warming pollutants for decades. Roe was not involved in the Global Forest Watch analysis.

The latest findings include silver linings, however modest.

The recent figures represent a 2 percent decline compared with losses in 2020, researchers said. And in some places, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, loss of primary forests — defined as mature, native forests undisturbed in recent history — has continued to wane in recent years.

In addition, not all the losses represent permanent deforestation, especially outside the tropics.

Many of the areas that vanished in 2021, such as the boreal forests dominated by hardy spruce and pine that were burned by wildfires in Canada, Russia and the United States, are expected to grow back over time — though perhaps not soon enough to aid the world in its efforts to pull as much carbon from the atmosphere as possible.

Forested plots cut down in managed tree plantations also do not necessarily result in permanent losses.

But the latest data hardly offers cause for celebration.

Russia experienced its “worst fire season ever,” said Elizabeth Goldman, a researcher with the World Resources Institute (WRI), which launched the Global Forest Watch project 25 years ago. While such blazes are a natural part of the boreal ecosystem, “the Russian fires are particularly worrying because of Siberia’s vast peatland area and melting permafrost, both of which can release massive amounts of stored carbon when peat is dried or burned, or when permafrost melts,” she said.

This can result in feedback loops that can worsen fires and hasten climate change.

Countries with largest tree cover loss due to fire in 2021

Russia
Canada
United States
Brazil
Bolivia
Australia

There are signs that the problem might get worse. In a recent assessment, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that human-caused emissions have significantly increased the area burned by wildfires the American West and British Columbia.

Fires have scorched growing areas in the Amazon, the Arctic, Australia and parts of Africa and Asia, the authors found. And wildfires now generate up as much as a third of all carbon emissions from the world’s forests and landscapes.

Already this spring, meanwhile, wildfires have appeared on the peatlands of Russia’s Far East and elsewhere, and the country’s federal forestry agency reported that it extinguished more than 600 fires over roughly 91,000 acres last week.

Non-fire-related tree cover

loss in 2021

Democratic

Republic

of Congo

Brazil

9,250 square miles lost

4,630

United States

Russia

Canada

4,580

4,480

3,540

Bolivia

Indonesia

3,140

Finland

Colombia

China

2,040

Paraguay

Sweden

1,280

Laos

1,220

Non-fire-related tree cover

loss in 2021

Democratic

Republic

of Congo

Brazil

9,250 square miles lost

4,630

United States

Russia

Canada

4,580

4,480

3,540

Mozam-

bique

Bolivia

Myanmar

Angola

Malaysia

1,200

1,170

1,140

1,060

1,070

Indonesia

3,140

Ivory

Coast

Zambia

Peru

Vietnam

Finland

1,030

Cam-

bodia

Argentina

India

Liberia

Colombia

China

Came-

roon

2,040

Paraguay

Guinea

Sweden

Mada-

gascar

1,280

Tanzania

Laos

Germany

Mexico

1,220

Non-fire-related tree cover loss in 2021

Democratic Republic

of Congo

Brazil

4,630

9,250 square miles lost

United States

Russia

Canada

4,580

4,480

3,540

Myanmar

Angola

Malaysia

Mozambique

Bolivia

1,070

1,200

1,170

1,140

1,060

Indonesia

3,140

Zambia

Peru

Vietnam

Ivory Coast

Finland

1,030

Cambodia

India

Liberia

Australia

Argentina

Colombia

Sierra

Leone

Ghana

Nigeria

Thailand

France

China

Cameroon

2,040

Spain

Turkey

Paraguay

Guinea

New

Zealand

Poland

Sweden

1,280

Madagascar

Chile

Tanzania

Nicar-

agua

Norway

Laos

Papua

New

Guinea

Germany

Mexico

1,220

Belarus

Non-fire-related tree cover loss in 2021

Canada

Indonesia

Russia

4,480

3,540

3,140

Brazil

9,250 square miles lost

China

Sweden

Laos

Bolivia

Myanmar

2,040

1,280

1,220

1,200

1,170

Colombia

Paraguay

Madagascar

Germany

Zambia

Angola

1,140

Liberia

Australia

Thailand

India

Cameroon

Peru

Democratic Republic

of Congo

Mozambique

4,630

Sierra

Leone

1,070

France

Ghana

Nigeria

Turkey

Guinea

Vietnam

New

Zealand

Republic

of Congo

Czech

Republic

Honduras

Venezuela

Poland

Tanzania

Malaysia

Chile

1,060

Nicaragua

Ivory Coast

Norway

United States

Mexico

Papua

New

Guinea

4,580

Belarus

Finland

1,030

Argentina

Cambodia

Central

African

Republic

Spain

Meanwhile, in places such as Bolivia and parts of the Brazilian Amazon, the destruction of forests to make way for livestock and crops such as soy could mean more lasting losses that carry serious implications not only for the climate, but also for biodiversity.

It is these forests in the tropics, researchers say, that have experienced “stubbornly consistent” losses in recent years.

“They are really critical when it comes to the climate story,” Roe said of tropical forests.

Hopeful case studies do exist.

Last year marked Indonesia’s fifth year in a row of declining forest loss, after the government announced in 2016 a moratorium on all activities that could damage the nation’s primary forests and peat-filled wetlands.

“Corporate commitments and government actions are clearly working,” said Hidayah Hamzah, a research analyst at WRI.

Countries with largest tree cover loss due to non-fire events in 2021

Brazil
DR Congo
United States
Russia
Canada
Indonesia

The precarious state of the world’s forests underscores an essential challenge as its tries to combat climate change.

To slow Earth’s warming, humans will need a huge helping hand from the world’s land — in particular its forests, which soak up large amounts of carbon dioxide each year. But as wildfires burn, insect infestations take their toll and wetlands are drained for agriculture, the land can become yet another source of greenhouse gas emissions.

If forests continue to wither, so will the likelihood that Earth’s warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared with preindustrial levels — a central aim of the Paris climate accord.

Since a key U.N. climate summit in Glasgow last fall, at least 140 countries have committed to collectively halt and reverse deforestation by the end of this decade. Thursday’s analysis shows what a monumental challenge that will be.

It’s a lofty goal — and a short timeline.

“We’ve got 20 years of data now showing the persistent annual loss of millions of hectares of primary tropical forest alone,” said Frances Seymour, a distinguished senior fellow at WRI. “But we don’t run out of fingers counting the number of years we have to bring those numbers down to zero.”

“Those actions,” Seymour said, “are going to have to be dramatic.”

About this story

Photos by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post; AP; AFP/Getty Images; Bloomberg News; Canadian Press; and Stuart Palley and Matthew Abbott for The Washington Post.

Editing by Monica Ulmanu. Photo editing by Olivier Laurent.