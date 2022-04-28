Massive wildfires helped fuel global forest losses in 2021
Fires accounted for more than a third of the world’s tree cover losses last year — the largest share on record
Unprecedented wildfires raged across Russia in 2021, burning vast swaths of forest, sending smoke as far as the North Pole and unleashing astounding amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Logging operations continued. Insect infestations wreaked havoc. The relentless expansion of agriculture, meanwhile, fueled the disappearance of critical tropical forests in Brazil and elsewhere at a rate of 10 soccer fields a minute.
Around the globe, 2021 brought more devastating losses for the world’s forests, according to a satellite-based survey by the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch. Earth saw more than 97,500 square miles of tree cover vanish last year, an area roughly the size of Oregon.
Tree cover loss in 2021
due to fire
Russia
20,690 square miles lost
Brazil
2,300
United
States
Canada
6,210
Bolivia
3,310
Australia
Tree cover loss in 2021
due to fire
Russia
20,690 square miles lost
Brazil
2,300
United
States
Canada
6,210
3,310
Bolivia
Australia
Tree cover loss in 2021 due to fire
Russia
20,690 square miles lost
Brazil
2,300
Canada
United States
DR
Congo
6,210
3,310
Paraguay
Greece
Bolivia
Argentina
Peru
960
Mexico
Australia
Indonesia
510
Tree cover loss in 2021 due to fire
Canada
6,210
Russia
United States
20,690 square miles lost
3,310
Bolivia
Australia
960
510
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Indonesia
2,300
Paraguay
Algeria
Nicaragua
Ukraine
Peru
DR
Congo
Greece
“When we lose forests, it’s kind of like locking in emissions,” said Stephanie Roe, lead global climate scientist for the World Wildlife Fund, comparing it to building a coal plant that will emit planet-warming pollutants for decades. Roe was not involved in the Global Forest Watch analysis.
The latest findings include silver linings, however modest.
The recent figures represent a 2 percent decline compared with losses in 2020, researchers said. And in some places, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, loss of primary forests — defined as mature, native forests undisturbed in recent history — has continued to wane in recent years.
In addition, not all the losses represent permanent deforestation, especially outside the tropics.
Many of the areas that vanished in 2021, such as the boreal forests dominated by hardy spruce and pine that were burned by wildfires in Canada, Russia and the United States, are expected to grow back over time — though perhaps not soon enough to aid the world in its efforts to pull as much carbon from the atmosphere as possible.
Forested plots cut down in managed tree plantations also do not necessarily result in permanent losses.
But the latest data hardly offers cause for celebration.
Russia experienced its “worst fire season ever,” said Elizabeth Goldman, a researcher with the World Resources Institute (WRI), which launched the Global Forest Watch project 25 years ago. While such blazes are a natural part of the boreal ecosystem, “the Russian fires are particularly worrying because of Siberia’s vast peatland area and melting permafrost, both of which can release massive amounts of stored carbon when peat is dried or burned, or when permafrost melts,” she said.
This can result in feedback loops that can worsen fires and hasten climate change.
Countries with largest tree cover loss due to fire in 2021
There are signs that the problem might get worse. In a recent assessment, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that human-caused emissions have significantly increased the area burned by wildfires the American West and British Columbia.
Fires have scorched growing areas in the Amazon, the Arctic, Australia and parts of Africa and Asia, the authors found. And wildfires now generate up as much as a third of all carbon emissions from the world’s forests and landscapes.
Already this spring, meanwhile, wildfires have appeared on the peatlands of Russia’s Far East and elsewhere, and the country’s federal forestry agency reported that it extinguished more than 600 fires over roughly 91,000 acres last week.
Non-fire-related tree cover
loss in 2021
Democratic
Republic
of Congo
Brazil
9,250 square miles lost
4,630
United States
Russia
Canada
4,580
4,480
3,540
Bolivia
Indonesia
3,140
Finland
Colombia
China
2,040
Paraguay
Sweden
1,280
Laos
1,220
Non-fire-related tree cover
loss in 2021
Democratic
Republic
of Congo
Brazil
9,250 square miles lost
4,630
United States
Russia
Canada
4,580
4,480
3,540
Mozam-
bique
Bolivia
Myanmar
Angola
Malaysia
1,200
1,170
1,140
1,060
1,070
Indonesia
3,140
Ivory
Coast
Zambia
Peru
Vietnam
Finland
1,030
Cam-
bodia
Argentina
India
Liberia
Colombia
China
Came-
roon
2,040
Paraguay
Guinea
Sweden
Mada-
gascar
1,280
Tanzania
Laos
Germany
Mexico
1,220
Non-fire-related tree cover loss in 2021
Democratic Republic
of Congo
Brazil
4,630
9,250 square miles lost
United States
Russia
Canada
4,580
4,480
3,540
Myanmar
Angola
Malaysia
Mozambique
Bolivia
1,070
1,200
1,170
1,140
1,060
Indonesia
3,140
Zambia
Peru
Vietnam
Ivory Coast
Finland
1,030
Cambodia
India
Liberia
Australia
Argentina
Colombia
Sierra
Leone
Ghana
Nigeria
Thailand
France
China
Cameroon
2,040
Spain
Turkey
Paraguay
Guinea
New
Zealand
Poland
Sweden
1,280
Madagascar
Chile
Tanzania
Nicar-
agua
Norway
Laos
Papua
New
Guinea
Germany
Mexico
1,220
Belarus
Non-fire-related tree cover loss in 2021
Canada
Indonesia
Russia
4,480
3,540
3,140
Brazil
9,250 square miles lost
China
Sweden
Laos
Bolivia
Myanmar
2,040
1,280
1,220
1,200
1,170
Colombia
Paraguay
Madagascar
Germany
Zambia
Angola
1,140
Liberia
Australia
Thailand
India
Cameroon
Peru
Democratic Republic
of Congo
Mozambique
4,630
Sierra
Leone
1,070
France
Ghana
Nigeria
Turkey
Guinea
Vietnam
New
Zealand
Republic
of Congo
Czech
Republic
Honduras
Venezuela
Poland
Tanzania
Malaysia
Chile
1,060
Nicaragua
Ivory Coast
Norway
United States
Mexico
Papua
New
Guinea
4,580
Belarus
Finland
1,030
Argentina
Cambodia
Central
African
Republic
Spain
Meanwhile, in places such as Bolivia and parts of the Brazilian Amazon, the destruction of forests to make way for livestock and crops such as soy could mean more lasting losses that carry serious implications not only for the climate, but also for biodiversity.
It is these forests in the tropics, researchers say, that have experienced “stubbornly consistent” losses in recent years.
“They are really critical when it comes to the climate story,” Roe said of tropical forests.
Hopeful case studies do exist.
Last year marked Indonesia’s fifth year in a row of declining forest loss, after the government announced in 2016 a moratorium on all activities that could damage the nation’s primary forests and peat-filled wetlands.
“Corporate commitments and government actions are clearly working,” said Hidayah Hamzah, a research analyst at WRI.
Countries with largest tree cover loss due to non-fire events in 2021
The precarious state of the world’s forests underscores an essential challenge as its tries to combat climate change.
To slow Earth’s warming, humans will need a huge helping hand from the world’s land — in particular its forests, which soak up large amounts of carbon dioxide each year. But as wildfires burn, insect infestations take their toll and wetlands are drained for agriculture, the land can become yet another source of greenhouse gas emissions.
If forests continue to wither, so will the likelihood that Earth’s warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared with preindustrial levels — a central aim of the Paris climate accord.
Since a key U.N. climate summit in Glasgow last fall, at least 140 countries have committed to collectively halt and reverse deforestation by the end of this decade. Thursday’s analysis shows what a monumental challenge that will be.
It’s a lofty goal — and a short timeline.
“We’ve got 20 years of data now showing the persistent annual loss of millions of hectares of primary tropical forest alone,” said Frances Seymour, a distinguished senior fellow at WRI. “But we don’t run out of fingers counting the number of years we have to bring those numbers down to zero.”
“Those actions,” Seymour said, “are going to have to be dramatic.”