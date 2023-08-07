Facing the surge

Glover’s father died in 2007. She knew her dad, engineer John Edgar Land, had been a longtime state employee. But it wasn’t until last year that she learned he’d apparently been involved in designing the state’s first large engineered river-diversion project, constructed long before the current race to defend the coast.

In an old box she found in her brother’s house, Glover discovered plans for the Bayou Lamoque Freshwater Diversion. Built in the mid-1950s to help oyster fishermen by driving back salt water, it contained gates that lifted to channel up to 4,000 cubic feet of fresh water per second into the marshes behind it.

Locator map

Map showing the location of a freshwater diversion built in the 1950s between the Mississippi River and Breton Sound