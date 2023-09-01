In photos: The scene as Typhoon Saola heads towards Hong Kong

As Typhoon Saola approaches Hong Kong, citizens braced for the rain and destructive winds. The city grounded flights, shut down its stock market and closed schools on Friday. Shops were empty and people started barricading against the expected damages installing nets, taping up windows and securing public areas.

Despite the shutdown, beaches continued to attract people, with some seeing the typhoon as an opportunity to surf the massive waves.

Saola remains the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane.