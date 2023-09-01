Climate

In photos: The scene as Typhoon Saola heads towards Hong Kong

By Claudia Hernández | Sep 1, 2023

As Typhoon Saola approaches Hong Kong, citizens braced for the rain and destructive winds. The city grounded flights, shut down its stock market and closed schools on Friday. Shops were empty and people started barricading against the expected damages installing nets, taping up windows and securing public areas.

Despite the shutdown, beaches continued to attract people, with some seeing the typhoon as an opportunity to surf the massive waves.

Saola remains the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Nets are installed outside a restaurant in anticipation of typhoon Saola.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

A man walks near a tree unrooted by high winds in Causeway Bay.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

A TV reporter works during Typhoon Saola in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An employee guards the entrance of a highrise office building barricaded against wind and water damage expected after the arrival of the Typhoon Saola.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

A passenger looks at an information display which shows almost all of the flights have been canceled at Hong Kong International Airport.

Daniel Ceng/AP

Daniel Ceng/AP

Empty vegetable boxes at a wet market in Wan Chai as Typhoon Saola approaches Hong Kong.

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People sit on a bench at Central Pier during Typhoon Saola in Central, Hong Kong.

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Super Typhoon Saola as seen from the Hong Kong Government Flying Service's CL605 fixed-wing aircraft.

Handout/AFP/Getty Images

Handout/AFP/Getty Images

A surfer paddles over a wave generated by Typhoon Saola at a beach in Hong Kong.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

A woman wearing a raincoat watches surfers riding waves in Hong Kong

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Sand bags are placed to stop flooding by the waterfront at Tseung Kwan O.

Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

A man walks past the empty Fa Yuen Street.

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bertha Wang/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

